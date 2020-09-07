You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO: sources

Wall Street major said to have been hired as joint lead manager on Hong Kong leg of the IPO
Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

GOLDMAN Sachs has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's mammoth initial public offering of up to US$30 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group , plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO and come as soon as October.

Wall Street major Goldman Sachs has been hired as a joint lead manager on the Hong Kong leg of the IPO, said the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media on this subject.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs, which also acted as a joint lead manager on Alibaba's US$12.9 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong last year, declined to comment.

SEE ALSO

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to US$30b: sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ant also declined to comment.

The IPO of Ant, already the world's most valuable unicorn - or billion-dollar unlisted tech firm - would be the first simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's year-old Star Market.

The Hong Kong leg of the IPO is being sponsored by China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse is working as a joint global co-ordinator.

The top-ranked banks in a Hong Kong IPO are known as sponsors and carry legal liability for the accuracy of the prospectus. Under them are joint global coordinators, and on the bottom rung are joint lead managers.

Ant's Star Market listing is being led by CICC and China Securities.

China's largest brokerage, Citic Securities, is set to get a joint underwriter's role on the mainland tranche, four people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Ant's mega IPO size means a large syndicate of investment banks, especially those with strong retail investor networks, is expected to work on the deal as it progresses towards a possible launch in October.

If Ant completes the offering at around the US$30 billion upper end of expectations, it would rival oil giant Saudi Aramco, which raised US$29.4 billion last December, surpassing the record set by Alibaba's US$25 billion float in 2014.

Ant's biggest and best-known business is Alipay, the largest player in China's 430 trillion yuan (S$85.8 trillion) third-party mobile payments market, according to market researcher Qianzhan. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

DBS named world's best bank for third consecutive year

Investors left guessing how ECB will tackle strong euro

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to US$30b: sources

China vows to expand stock connect in further market opening

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

FOLLOWING the acquittal of former domestic worker Parti Liyani of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew...

Sep 6, 2020 07:10 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

DBS has been named the best bank in the world by New York-based financial publication Global Finance, marking the...

Sep 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

VERDALE, a private residential development jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI)...

Sep 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub and M1 fined S$610,000 in total for service disruptions during circuit breaker

TELCOS StarHub and M1 have been slapped with fines totalling S$610,000 for Internet service disruptions during the "...

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.