You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs set to name new CEO this week: report

Investment bank is expected to elevate company president David Solomon as Lloyd Blankfein's successor
Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180717_SMLGOLDMAN17_3502149.jpg
Mr Solomon (above) was named in March as the sole president under Mr Blankfein, identifying him as the front-runner to be CEO.

Hong Kong

GOLDMAN Sachs Group Inc is poised to take another step in the slow exit of Lloyd Blankfein, its longstanding chief executive officer.

The investment bank plans early this week to name company president David Solomon - whom Mr Blankfein has publicly referred to as his successor - as its next CEO, The New York Times reported on Sunday, citing people briefed on the plan.

Mr Blankfein will stay on at the bank for an interim period, but the plan to elevate Mr Solomon was likely to be announced as early as Monday, the newspaper said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Goldman Sachs spokesman Edward Naylor declined to comment.

Mr Solomon, 56, was named in March as the sole president under Mr Blankfein, identifying him as a clear front-runner for the CEO spot. Formally designating him as Mr Blankfein's successor would likely make it easier for Mr Solomon to put his future lieutenants in place, The New York Times said.

In deciding to appoint Mr Solomon as sole president earlier this year, Mr Blankfein and the board had been impressed by his proven ability to to build businesses, the strength of the dealmaking team he assembled and his efforts to recruit and retain talent, insiders said at the time.

Those qualities became even more valuable as the bank decided it had focused too much on hedge funds as trading customers, at the expense of corporations.

In recent years, the firm has leaned more on investment banking and asset management amid an industrywide slowdown in the markets businesses that in 2017 contributed to the worst year for trading under Mr Blankfein's watch.

The CEO had long sought to preserve the firm's franchise, predicting activity would pick up.

Goldman Sachs is due to report results on Tuesday. On Friday, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co announced surprisingly strong revenue from advising companies on mergers and raising capital in the second quarter, lifting the bar for firms like Goldman and Morgan Stanley, which also reports results this week.

Mr Solomon, who has an investment banking background, joined Goldman Sachs as a partner in 1999 from Bear Stearns Cos. He rose through Goldman's financing operation and eventually ran the firm's top-ranked investment-banking arm for a decade.

Mr Blankfein said in March that he had yet to settle on a career beyond his 12-year tenure as Goldman CEO, and that his wife has told him she doesn't think he should step down.

"I know I want to do something," Mr Blankfein said. "I'd like to have a runway," he said, adding, "I'm still looking." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Golden Equator Capital and Korea Investment Partners launch S$120m startup fund

Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

US credit market fires warning about recession

Beijing loves Xiaomi too, just in its own special way

JPMorgan joins banks warning of more trade pain for EM Investors

Beware the reach of Her Majesty's taxman, Brexit bankers told

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening