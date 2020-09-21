You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs shakes up M&A ranks with new global co-chairs

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 10:14 PM

file7cfdb3apkiu9tgicgao.jpg
Goldman Sachs has promoted veteran bankers Michael Carr, Dusty Philip and Gilberto Pozzi to co-chair its global mergers and acquisitions business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Goldman Sachs has promoted veteran bankers Michael Carr, Dusty Philip and Gilberto Pozzi to co-chair its global mergers and acquisitions business, a memo seen by Reuters showed.

The three will work alongside two other existing co-chairs - Tim Ingrassia and Gene Sykes - to focus purely on critical advisory work and drive execution on important M&A transactions.

Stephan Feldgoise and Mark Sorrell will replace them as Goldman's new co-heads of global M&A, the memo said, taking on the job of navigating the complexities of getting deals done despite travel restrictions and the uncertainty posed by Covid-19.

The leadership shake-up comes as the pace of M&A dealmaking heats up as bankers around the world seek to make up for lost time and complete some of the transactions put on hold earlier this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The appointments of new co-chairs will help Goldman to free up some of its most senior bankers and shift them into new jobs focused purely on bringing in business.

SEE ALSO

Illumina to pay US$7.1b for cancer test developer Grail

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Carr and Mr Pozzi became global M&A co-heads in 2015, focusing on the United States and Europe respectively, while Philip took on the same role in 2018.

Mr Feldgoise, a 23-year Goldman veteran and a member of the investment banking executive committee, will drop his current job as co-head of M&A for the Americas but will continue as global head of the bank's consumer and retail group.

Mr Sorrell, previously head of M&A in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), has a career spanning 26 years at the bank where he will now join the investment banking executive committee. He will also retain his previous role as co-head of the UK investment banking business.

As part of its leadership shake-up, Goldman recently appointed Gonzalo García and Anthony Gutman to jointly run its investment banking division in EMEA and work closely with Wolfgang Fink, chief executive of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank leaders were warned of compliance lapses: Report

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

Norway wealth fund may move US$50b into US stocks from Europe

ECB wants to cut reporting burden for banks

PBOC issues draft guidelines to expedite bond investment

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Technology

Microsoft buys ZeniMax for US$7.5b

[BENGALURU] Microsoft said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for US$7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its...

Sep 21, 2020 10:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank leaders were warned of compliance lapses: Report

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank's top leaders were warned multiple times about serious compliance failures that exposed...

Sep 21, 2020 10:09 PM
Life & Culture

Meghan, Harry 'did not collaborate' with recent book

[LONDON] Lawyers for Meghan Markle on Monday denied she and her husband Prince Harry collaborated with the authors...

Sep 21, 2020 09:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

[SINGAPORE] A number of banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion (S$6.13 billion) in suspicious transactions...

Sep 21, 2020 09:49 PM
Government & Economy

EU gives banks 18-months to cut 'excessive' reliance on UK clearers

[LONDON] Banks and other financial market participants in the European Union will have until mid-2022 to cut their "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.