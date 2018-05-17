You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hackers steal 300m pesos from Mexico financial system

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 12:20 PM

[MEXICO CITY] Hackers who targeted Mexico's interbank payment system made off with more than US$15 million in the past several weeks, the Bank of Mexico said Wednesday.

The amount of funds involved in the irregular activity totaled "approximately 300 million pesos (S$20.5 million)," central bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon told reporters.

He said commercial bank customers' accounts were never in danger.

An investigation is under way, the governor said, without indicating if the suspected hackers were domestic or international.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The interbank payments system allows banks to make real-time transfers to each other.

They connect via their own computer systems or an external provider - the point where the attacks appear to have taken place, Lorenza Martinez, director general of the corporate payments and services system at the central bank, said on Monday.

Mr Martinez revealed that at least five attacks had occurred but, at that time, said the amount taken was still being analysed.

After the attacks were detected, banks switched to a slower but more secure method.

AFP

Banking & Finance

MAS to raise requirements on cyber resilience in Singapore's financial sector

Mexico central bank estimates hackers hit about 300m pesos

Brazil keeps interest rate at 6.5% in surprise move

What returns would you give up for doing good?

HSBC's Saudi unit to buy RBS venture in US$5b stock deal

Indonesian market rout worsens ahead of central bank rate decision

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
3 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
4 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
5 Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles United's directors provide bonds to report to CAD on potential breaches of Securities and Futures Act

52000100U.jpg
May 17, 2018
SME

Firms should take initiative instead of relying on government: Inderjit Singh

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening