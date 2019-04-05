You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Half of Japan hasn’t heard of central bank’s stimulus plan

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 4:28 PM

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda's epic challenge has been as much about changing the way people think as it has been the intricacies of interest rates and the money supply.

So one assumes it had to sting a little when the central bank's latest quarterly survey of households found that 50 per cent of respondents "have never heard of" Kuroda's historic monetary stimulus programme. That's the highest level since the question was introduced in September 2013, six months after Mr Kuroda took over at the BOJ.

It might help explain why Kuroda's goal of uprooting Japan's deflationary mindset isn't exactly going according to plan. Mr Kuroda has repeatedly said in recent years those expectations have proved more entrenched than he first thought.

The survey was conducted between Feb 7 and March 5 and received 2,127 responses.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Swedbank chairman quits over money-laundering scandal

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance opens global digital hub in Singapore

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

Nomura axes 8 of 9 equity research jobs in Singapore in US$1b plan to cut costs

Masayoshi Son finds easy way to make US$1b a year

Bankruptcy run in wealthy China province spooks creditors

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employers favour hard skills over soft skills: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening