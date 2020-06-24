HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2030

THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) has issued S$800 million worth of 10-year notes carrying a fixed coupon rate of 1.265 per cent per annum.

They are rated Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service and will mature on June 24, 2030, Singapore’s public housing authority said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The notes are in denominations of S$250,000 and are offered by way of placement to investors.

They were launched under HDB’s S$32 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme, under which HDB may from time to time issue bonds to finance its development programmes and working-capital requirements as well as to refinance existing borrowings.

The Singapore Exchange has given approval in-principle for the listing of the new notes on the bourse.

The joint lead managers and bookrunners are DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank.