HDB issues S$800m notes due in 2030
THE Housing and Development Board (HDB) has issued S$800 million worth of 10-year notes carrying a fixed coupon rate of 1.265 per cent per annum.
They are rated Aaa by Moody’s Investors Service and will mature on June 24, 2030, Singapore’s public housing authority said in a statement on Wednesday evening.
The notes are in denominations of S$250,000 and are offered by way of placement to investors.
They were launched under HDB’s S$32 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme, under which HDB may from time to time issue bonds to finance its development programmes and working-capital requirements as well as to refinance existing borrowings.
The Singapore Exchange has given approval in-principle for the listing of the new notes on the bourse.
The joint lead managers and bookrunners are DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank.
