You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hedge fund demand is on its way up, JPMorgan survey finds

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 8:06 AM

[NEW YORK] Institutional investors are flocking to hedge funds this year, even after a turbulent 2018 marked by poor performance and market volatility.

Demand for hedge funds is rising as investors such as endowments and pensions search for market-beating returns and diversification, a JPMorgan Chase & Co survey found. About a third of respondents plan to boost allocations, up from 15 per cent in 2018. Just 13 per cent expect a decrease, while 55 per cent said they plan to maintain current allocations.

"Hedge funds are positioned well and investors are becoming more aware of the value propositions they can offer in certain markets," said Michael Monforth, global head of capital advisory at JPMorgan. "It's a diversification play."

The industry took its biggest annual loss last year since 2011, declining 4.8 per cent on a fund-weighted basis, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. Managers were hurt by volatility that trampled markets, and hedge funds saw US$33.5 billion in outflows. Startups fell to the lowest level since 2000 as funds struggled to raise capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors remain concerned about hedge fund crowding, style drift and transparency, according to the survey. JPMorgan said it polled 227 investors with about US$706 billion in hedge fund assets for its annual Institutional Investor Survey.

Funds including Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital Management are looking to Asia to expand. Almost half of the investors surveyed by JPMorgan plan to increase exposure to the region. Macroeconomic and credit strategies are also poised to draw client allocations this year. Fundamental long-short equity, event-driven and managed-futures strategies are expected to see outflows, the survey found.

"Asia is a continuously opening market and there will be more funds going in there to take advantage of potential asset-price dislocations and opportunities," Mr Monforth said.

"For some markets, unwinding of QE or a global slowdown is akin to a rock band losing its lead singer: Investors are looking to alternatives."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Top tax lawyer Ong Sim Ho to rejoin Drew & Napier

The bond market shuddered. Now we will find out if that was justified

Resurgent India bulls look to RBI to keep market rally going

Moody's delays publishing South Africa ratings review

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening