You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hedge funds are pouncing on companies infected by coronavirus

Sat, Mar 28, 2020 - 10:46 AM

[NEW YORK] Hedge funds have lost billions of dollars as coronavirus has stalled the economy and sent Wall Street into a tailspin. But the financial institutions favoured by the world's richest investors are plotting a recovery by betting on the markets' slump.

US-based hedge funds are aiming to persuade clients that the current economic crisis and the uncertainties in fact present a unique investment opportunity, according to letters sent to clients viewed by AFP.

In their discussions with current investors and potential new clients, some of these funds are emphasising that stocks, corporate bonds and commodities have not been as cheap since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to sources close to the institutions.

"We only take new capital when we see opportunity on the markets," a source at The Baupost Group hedge fund said in an interview, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For the first time since 2011, Baupost is asking clients for more money to buy aggressively, and recently put US$1.5 billion into depressed assets.

SEE ALSO

Stranded by virus lockdown, India migrant workers walk home

A spokesperson for the fund declined to comment.

HIGH RISK 

Hedge funds are eyeing both publicly traded firms and unlisted companies short on cash, with the assumption that massive government stimulus packages, like the US$2.2 trillion approved Friday, will revive markets and the economy at large.

King Street Capital said in its pitch that it is looking for "high-quality companies that have seen their bonds or loans caught up in the sell-off."

Billionaire Kenneth Griffin was one of the first to warn of the Covid-19 outbreak's dangers, and his hedge fund Citadel has gone so as far as to create a specific investment vehicle for assets battered by the virus fallout.

Named the Citadel Relative Value Fixed Income Fund, the vehicle is positioned to allow Citadel to take advantage of the current volatility, according to a stock market filing, a change from the financial crisis in 2008 when the fund's flagship investments posted losses of 55 per cent.

"It's not a Chinese health crisis; it is a global health crisis," Mr Griffin said of the new coronavirus in an early February speech to The Economic Club of New York.

The virus, he warned, is "probably the most concrete short-run risk we see in the financial markets globally."

BIG GAINS 

Economists now expect the pandemic, which has killed upwards of 25,000 people worldwide, to lead to a global recession. In fact the International Monetary Fund said it is already happening.

Some of the most vital sectors of the economy are now in dire straits: airlines are on their knees and will get a bailout, though perhaps not as large as they wanted, while hotels and restaurants have laid off workers in droves and shale oil companies are in agony.

The S&P Global Ratings agency now expects the rate of defaults among US companies in financial difficulty to more than triple in the next 12 months to 10 per cent from 3.1 per cent last December.

Saba Capital Management views this as a welcome development.

The hedge fund's founder Boaz Weinstein announced in a letter to clients that he is betting on defaults and bankruptcies among companies the ratings agencies see as financially fragile.

However, it is not certain the funds' bets will pay off since it is unclear how many investors are interested in taking risks amid all the uncertainty as many instead are putting their money into safe assets.

Bridgewater Associates became famous for making money amidst the carnage of the global financial crisis, but in a letter to clients, they indicated they had lost money this month, due to failed bets on the stock market's continued rise.

AFP

Banking & Finance

ECB asks banks to halt dividends over virus crisis

UOBAM launches sustainable bond fund for retail investors

Hong Kong watchdog steps up monitoring of fund managers amid volatility

UOBAM rolls out sustainable bond fund for retail investors

US dollar pulls back as panic selling eases, on course for biggest loss in decade

Australian, New Zealand dollars get a reprieve as US dollar falters

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 28, 2020 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

Stranded by virus lockdown, India migrant workers walk home

[NEW DELHI] With India locked down over the coronavirus and no way to earn money, Dilipji Thakor faces a grim choice...

Mar 28, 2020 10:44 AM
Government & Economy

Small businesses become endangered in virus-stricken New York

[NEW YORK] As New York becomes the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, even die-hard...

Mar 28, 2020 10:41 AM
Government & Economy

As US virus cases exceed 100,000, doctors decry scarcity of drugs and equipment

[NEW YORK] Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the US coronavirus crisis pleaded on Friday for more protective...

Mar 28, 2020 10:31 AM
Technology

Apple's factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand

[TAIPEI] As China reopens its economy after months of lockdown, Apple Inc's iPhone factories are largely up and...

Mar 28, 2020 09:45 AM
Garage

Coronavirus prompts layoffs at e-scooter startup Bird

[SAN FRANCISCO] Electric-scooter startup Bird on Friday said it is laying off nearly a third of its workforce to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.