You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong exchange Q3 profit drops 8% on lower trading fee

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 12:50 PM

rk_HKEX_061119.jpg
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), the stock exchange operator in the Asian financial hub, on Wednesday posted an 8 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, as a surge in listing fee failed to offset the slide in income from trading.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), the stock exchange operator in the Asian financial hub, on Wednesday posted an 8 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, as a surge in listing fee failed to offset the slide in income from trading.

HKEX, which scrapped its surprise US$39 billion approach for the London Stock Exchange Group in October, reported a net profit of HK$2.2 billion (S$381.4 million), down from HK$2.4 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Market sentiment in Hong Kong, which was earlier hit by the Sino-US trade war and months of often violent protests in the city, has started to pick up recently on the back of a series of large IPOs.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

IBM, Bank of America team up to launch financial services-specific cloud

Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs

US dollar buoyed by trade deal hopes, strong US economic data

Financial firms due to disclose stranded-asset risks from climate change

HSBC snags investment banker from Barclays to boost Asia deals: sources

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 01:25 PM
Banking & Finance

IBM, Bank of America team up to launch financial services-specific cloud

[BENGALURU] International Business Machines Corp (IBM) said on Wednesday that it has built financial services-...

Nov 6, 2019 01:23 PM
Real Estate

HDB resale flat prices rise across many towns in Q3: OrangeTee

DEMAND for HDB resale flats remained resilient in the third quarter this year with more than 6,000 units being...

Nov 6, 2019 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

Japan Q3 GDP growth may slow, but domestic demand still solid: poll

[TOKYO] Japan's economy likely grew for a fourth straight quarter in July-September helped by solid domestic demand...

Nov 6, 2019 12:31 PM
Garage

China's Didi to relaunch Hitch service in November

[SHANGHAI] China's Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday it will relaunch its Hitch carpooling service in seven Chinese...

Nov 6, 2019 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo told banking executives they should be lending more to small and medium...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly