You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong intervenes again to defend peg as greenback strengthens

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 9:58 AM

BP_Hong Kong Monetary Authority_240818_69.jpg
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) bought HK$1.77 billion (S$309.7 million) during New York trading hours on Thursday, according to the de facto central bank's page on Bloomberg.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong intervened again to defend its currency peg as the greenback rallied after US-China trade talks yielded no progress.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) bought HK$1.77 billion (S$309.7 million) during New York trading hours on Thursday, according to the de facto central bank's page on Bloomberg. That came as the city's currency touched the weak end of its permitted trading band at HK$7.85 for a third day. The aggregate balance will fall to HK$91 billion on Aug 27.

The trade talks between the world's two biggest economies wrapped up on Thursday with no major progress, hours after Beijing and Washington rolled out their latest round of tariffs. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped the most in six weeks.

With the HKMA having resumed interventions last week, analysts are watching to see when efforts to defend the Hong Kong dollar will start driving up borrowing costs in the city. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark lending rate next month, which could pave the path to the first prime rate hike in Hong Kong in at least a decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

US dollar holds gains after US-China trade talks, focus shifts to Fed

AIA Singapore sees 42% jump in annualised new premiums for H1

Citi says its Asia equities business is booming

World Bank says demand for blockchain bond tops expectations

JPMorgan is planning to hire for its midsize banking push abroad

Australian dollar may be en route to 70 US cents

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Aug 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening