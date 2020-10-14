You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's FX intervention highest since 2009 crisis

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 9:28 AM

nz_hkd_141068.jpg
Hong Kong's central bank has sold more of its local currency so far this year than it did in any full year since the global financial crisis, in a bid to stop the unit strengthening and breaking its peg with the greenback.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's central bank has sold more of its local currency so far this year than it did in any full year since the global financial crisis, in a bid to stop the unit strengthening and breaking its peg with the greenback.

Capital has flown into the Asian financial hub in 2020, initially due to comparatively high interest rates, and subsequently attracted by a series of large initial public offerings, analysts said.

Ant Group's looming US$35 billion joint listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, for example, is expected to keep demand high.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) sold HK$10.9 billion (S$1.92 billion) on Tuesday in interventions in Hong Kong and US trading hours.

That brings its total so far this year to HK$230.6 billion, beating the HK$227 billion for the full year of 2015, which was previously the highest since 2009, according to official data and Reuters calculations.

SEE ALSO

HKMA sells HK$2.7b into market after currency hits strong end of trading band

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This is a sharp turnaround from 2019, when some feared political uncertainty would drive money out of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the US dollar. When it weakens to HK$7.85 a dollar, the HKMA buys Hong Kong dollars from the market. When it strengthens to HK$7.75, the HKMA sells Hong Kong dollars.

Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong, said the factors driving the inflows had varied throughout the 2020.

"Back in April it was about the 'carry trade' as the Fed cut rates to nearly zero, but Hong Kong interest rates did not follow the trend immediately," she said.

This meant traders sold US dollars for Hong Kong dollars to benefit from the better rates.

"At the end of June, there were strong equity inflows ... and then a very strong IPO pipeline which resulted in very strong HK dollar demand," Ms Li said.

This seems set to continue.

"The Hong Kong dollar remains 'biddish' at its strong-side convertibility undertaking of 7.75 on the buoyant IPO flow," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank wrote in a research note.

"Currently there are six IPO subscriptions underway, with the Chinese giant internet payment IPO (Ant Group) in the pipeline later this month."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Investor Ubben warns more stocks vulnerable to social, environmental selling

Britain's biggest fund manager expands engagement on climate

MAS to drill deeper into climate risks for stress test on banks

Citigroup posts biggest quarterly profit of pandemic

Keppel T&T exits Thai associate for 827.6m baht; Keppel's associate Floatel forbearance pact extended

Top Glove hires banks for potential US$1b Hong Kong listing: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 09:55 AM
Garage

Ex-Airbnb, Blackstone CFO nears US$750m for fund

[BLOOMBERG] Laurence Tosi, a former chief financial officer of both Airbnb and Blackstone Group, is in the final...

Oct 14, 2020 09:52 AM
Technology

ESports fights cheating bugs, bots and hacks

[PARIS] The rapid growth of eSports has increased the financial gains at stake and created a pressing need to fight...

Oct 14, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors returned from a typhoon-induced...

Oct 14, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip at open despite easing of GDP contraction; STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Wednesday despite third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) contraction slowing to...

Oct 14, 2020 09:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Flash: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

Story to come.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

China trade soars in September as economy rebounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for