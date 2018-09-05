You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hot demand for DBS Singapore-dollar perpetuals

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 11:59 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Theres is heavy demand for DBS Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue which went on sale on Wednesday morning.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THERE is heavy demand for DBS Singapore-dollar perpetual NC7 AT1 issue which went on sale on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that the initial guidance price is 4.375 per cent for the perps which has a first call in seven years, but given the strong demand could tighten to 4 per cent or even just below.

NC7 means the bank has the right, but not the obligation to call or redeem the securities in year seven.

The size of the issue is benchmark and may be upsized depending on demand, said sources.

Benchmark usually refers to S$500 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Family offices a new threat to hedge funds in Asia

Singapore leads Asian outbound investments in 1H 2018: CBRE

Wealth managers in Asia getting 30% pay hikes to switch employers

10 years on, crisis mode is new normal for central banks

ING to pay 775m euros to settle Dutch money laundering case

Turkey fallout hits S Korea as record money market funds pull out

Editor's Choice

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

as-condo2706.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Real Estate

Measured bid counts in latest Government Land Sales tenders for private housing

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong confident it can avoid another debt revamp

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-07-23T054234Z_1592599903_RC1B76511FE0_RTRMADP_3_SGX-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Aug share buybacks hit 3-year high on STI slide

nz-sgx-040918 (1).jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Invacom, Sunningdale Tech, Falcon Energy, Vicom, Mapletree Logistics Trust

jtairport050918.jpg
Sep 5, 2018
Transport

Singapore competition panel clarifies airline alliance pacts review, introduces streamlined process

Sep 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Resources Prima says S$2m convertible loan averts bankruptcy despite potentially high interest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening