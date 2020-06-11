You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

How to reduce credit card fraud

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 9:41 AM

rk_creditcards_110620.jpg
We should not accept credit card fraud as inevitable. Even if it never happens to you, the fortune that companies spend on fraud prevention ultimately is reflected in higher costs for everything you buy.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A few weeks ago, some creep tried to use my credit card number to buy stuff on Amazon — the second time this happened to me in a year.

You probably know this hassle and anxiety. There's been an explosion in fraudulent purchases made online in the last few years. In most of these cases, thieves only need credit card digits to make a bogus transaction.

I learned two things from discussing my experience with fraud experts: Even if you're careful, your credit card information will probably be stolen at some point. And we're mostly on our own to protect ourselves.

We should not accept credit card fraud as inevitable. Even if it never happens to you, the fortune that companies spend on fraud prevention ultimately is reflected in higher costs for everything you buy.

Here are some practical protection tips and thoughts about broader steps to slow runaway fraud.

SEE ALSO

JD.com raises US$3.87b in Hong Kong secondary listing: sources

Sign up for alerts:

Fraud experts say the best measure you can take is to sign up for email or phone notifications each time your card is used for a purchase online or over the phone. A barrage of pings is annoying and doesn't prevent card theft, but it provides a real-time fraud warning. It's how I caught those two bogus Amazon charges.

Limit the websites where you save card information:

It's not foolproof, but the fewer places where you buy online or save your card numbers, the fewer spots for criminals to hack your personal data. Ragib Hasan, a computer science professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, also suggested using PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay or similar options that generate a temporary account number for each transaction.

Be paranoid:

Every link in an email or a too-good-to-be-true deal on an unfamiliar website could be trying to trick you to harvest credit card details or other personal information. Instead of clicking on a link in that email that might (or might not) be from Target, just don't. "If we all work in unison, it would be a lot tougher for crooks," said Paul Fabara, Visa's chief risk officer.

Report the fraudulent charge:

Tell both your credit card company and the merchant where the bogus charge was made to prevent the thief from running more stolen credit cards. What about the police? Colin Sims, chief operating officer of fraud-prevention company Forter, said that credit card fraud is so prevalent that law enforcement doesn't usually pursue it.

Why can't companies stop this?

Software does flag some transactions that seem out of place, but technology is often behind crooks who are getting more sophisticated at making their charges look legitimate.

Is buying online too easy?

Some fraud experts said that it would help if the US adopted rules like those in Europe, which is tightening requirements for a second step — such as fingerprint verification or a one-time passcode — to make some credit card purchases online. Others have said that these extra protections may give people a false sense of security and aren't worth the frustration for shoppers and higher costs for merchants.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 10:29 AM
Government & Economy

Dozens killed as south China hit by floods and rainstorms

[BEIJING] Floods and mudslides in south China have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people and left dozens dead or...

Jun 11, 2020 10:27 AM
Banking & Finance

A casino or stock market? Retail buying frenzy goes wild

[LONDON] A raft of small cap stocks has soared by hundreds of millions of dollars in value in recent weeks as...

Jun 11, 2020 10:18 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC to resume face-to-face wealth advisory services, by appointment and at select branches

FROM Friday, OCBC Bank will resume face-to-face wealth advisory services by appointment only for bancassurance,...

Jun 11, 2020 10:09 AM
Government & Economy

Australian PM on China tensions: country won't trade values in response to 'coercion'

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when...

Jun 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer: media

[TOKYO] Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.