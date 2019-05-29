You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC adding 50 jobs in Singapore as it boosts Asia retail wealth headcount by 300

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 8:11 AM

BP_HSBC _290519_24.jpg
HSBC Holdings plans to boost its Asia retail wealth management staff by about 300 by end of this year, with Europe's biggest lender by assets sharpening its focus on Singapore to add to its presence in core markets of Hong Kong and China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings plans to boost its Asia retail wealth management staff by about 300 by end of this year, with Europe's biggest lender by assets sharpening its focus on Singapore to add to its presence in core markets of Hong Kong and China.

London-headquartered HSBC, which makes more than 80 per cent of its profit in Asia, will boost its wealth staff in Singapore by 50 and launch new digital offerings this year, said Kevin Martin, Asia Pacific head of retail banking and wealth management.

While HSBC did not disclose its wealth management headcount in Singapore at present, the bank's business of offering advice and investment products to affluent clients in the city-state is smaller compared to its presence in China and Hong Kong.

"It's fair to say that our entire business in Singapore underperformed, and we haven't hidden from that fact," Mr Martin told Reuters in a recent interview, referring to the bank's retail banking and wealth management unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As we build Asia wealth ... there is a really significant opportunity in Singapore, not just onshore Singapore, but offshore Singapore," he said, adding the bank expects the country to be a "growth engine" over the next few years.

HSBC's retail banking and wealth management division serves clients with less than US$5 million of investable assets, while those with more than that threshold are taken up by the bank's private banking unit.

Chief executive John Flint last year said building a leading wealth management business, mainly in Greater China and South-east Asia, was key for accelerated revenue growth in Asia, where individual wealth is growing at the fastest pace globally.

Singapore's high net worth population, those with investable assets of US$1 million or more, rose 11.5 per cent in 2017, as per consultant Capgemini's latest wealth report, ahead of China's 11.2 per cent, Japan's 9.4 per cent and Australia's 9.2 per cent.

Of respondents in a survey conducted by trade publication Asian Private Banker in July last year, 58 per cent ranked Singapore as the most preferred offshore wealth management hub, followed by Hong Kong, Switzerland and London.

HSBC is looking to target both onshore as well as offshore clients, with a large number of rich individuals in China, India and other Southeast Asian nations looking for wealth management services in Singapore, Martin said.

In Singapore, HSBC will compete with global rivals such as Citigroup and Standard Chartered, as well as South-east Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings which has a strong presence in the mass-affluent wealth management business.

As part of its plans to grow its Asia wealth business, HSBC also intends to ramp up its insurance distribution and product offerings in Hong Kong, China and Singapore this year, Martin said.

HSBC's life insurance business within the wealth management unit posted 66 per cent growth in revenue to US$793 million in the first quarter of this year compared to the year-earlier period.

"We are not even partly done in terms of the upside for insurance ... And as we have increased distribution, provided all products and put digital capabilities in place and promoted the brand, the growth you see will continue."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

New Zealand central bank says risks remain elevated, LVR appropriate for now

US Treasury again says China is not manipulating currency

DBS launches hackathon to find solutions for effortless banking

China's new Nasdaq taking only profitable firms for now

Euro dips on Italy debt worries and trade tensions

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

lwx_raffles place_290519_3.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening