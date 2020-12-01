HSBC increases stake in Saudi British Bank to 31%

HSBC, through its subsidiary HSBC Holdings, has purchased shares in Saudi British Bank which will increase its shareholding in the Saudi lender to 31 per cent from 29.2 per cent, the bank said on Tuesday.

It said the stake increase followed the participation in an accelerated book build process launched on Nov 30 by NatWest Markets and Banco Santander.

REUTERS