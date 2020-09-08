HSBC Life Singapore appoints CIO, chief product officer

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
HSBC Life Singapore on Monday said it has appointed senior executives Philip Pang and How Chee Koon as chief investment officer (CIO) and chief product officer respectively.
The appointments will further support the growth of HSBC's insurance business in Singapore as it...
