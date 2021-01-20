You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC, Maybank's insurance venture among bidders for AXA Singapore: sources

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 2:13 PM

rk_hsbc-maybank_200121.jpg
HSBC Holdings and Malayan Banking's insurance venture are among shortlisted bidders for AXA's business in Singapore, which could raise about US$700 million in a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] HSBC Holdings and Malayan Banking's insurance venture are among shortlisted bidders for AXA's business in Singapore, which could raise about US$700 million in a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The British bank and Etiqa, majority owned by a Maybank joint venture, have proceeded into the next round with a few weeks to go before a deadline for submitting binding bids, the people said. At least one Chinese firm also among those invited to lodge offers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

AXA has been considering a sale of its Singapore business as it seeks to raise funds divesting peripheral operations, Bloomberg News reported last August. Chief executive officer (CEO) Thomas Buberl is trying to shift AXA's focus on property and casualty insurance following its US$15.3 billion purchase of XL Group in 2018. Since then, the CEO has been reviewing options for smaller businesses across the world, including in the Middle East, to help pay for the XL deal.

The Singapore unit, which offers life and property and casualty insurance, generated 615 million euros (S$990.2 million) of revenue for 2019, according to AXA's annual report. It also provides services in savings and investments, its website shows.

HSBC plans to accelerate its expansion across Asia in its imminent strategy refresh, chairman Mark Tucker told the virtual Asian Financial Forum this week. The lender had said last year that it would speed up investments in the region, where it draws the bulk of its profit but was grappling with risks from Hong Kong politics and the coronavirus outbreak.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Etiqa began in 2005 when Maybank Ageas, a joint venture between Maybank and Ageas, merged with Malaysia's National Insurance. The firm provides general and life insurance, according to its website. It also operates in Singapore.

Deliberations are ongoing and bidders could still decide to withdraw from the process, the people said. A representative for AXA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, while a representative for HSBC declined to comment. Chris Eng, chief strategy officer for Etiqa, said the company continuously looks for opportunities and value across South-east Asia, declining to provide further comment.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office

World's rich fled Alibaba after monopoly probe: Citi

Wall Street's top banks widen gulf with rivals amid pandemic

Australian dollar edges ahead, upside risk seen for jobs report

'Act big' now to save economy, worry about debt later, Yellen says in Treasury testimony

UK finance sector revives, cuts staff, reviews office space: survey

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 20, 2021 02:35 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Wednesday as profit-taking wiped out earlier gains, with investors taking a wait...

Jan 20, 2021 02:21 PM
Transport

Hong Kong and Singapore's Changi lose status as Asia's busiest airports

[SINGAPORE] Hong Kong no longer has the busiest airport for international traffic in Asia after the coronavirus...

Jan 20, 2021 02:08 PM
Technology

Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first live appearance in three months in online meet

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma met 100 rural teachers in China via a live video meeting on Wednesday...

Jan 20, 2021 01:11 PM
Banking & Finance

Hedge fund Elliott Management to shutter Hong Kong office

[BOSTON] US hedge fund Elliott Management, known for its activist bent, is closing its 20-strong office in Hong Kong...

Jan 20, 2021 01:09 PM
Consumer

More stores shutter in Tokyo's high-end Ginza Six mall amid travel bans

[TOKYO] More than a dozen stores closed in Tokyo's high-end Ginza Six mall this week as the coronavirus pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: ESR-Reit, First Reit, Keppel Infra Trust, Sunningdale, ARA Logos, Oxley

Broker's take: Maybank KE sees further upside for Singtel as recovery is underway

DBS sees 'pre-emptive' policy response to curb higher property prices

Asset-heavy property groups may take the privatisation route

Blinken says US plans full review of approach to North Korea

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for