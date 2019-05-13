You are here

HSBC opens a Jade in Jewel

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

PHOTO: HSBC BANK (SINGAPORE)

Left to right: HSBC Bank (Singapore) senior executives - head of wealth and international Ian Yim; HSBC Singapore CEO Tony Cripps; head of retail banking and wealth management Anurag Mathur; and head of network Fion Khoh - at the official opening of the second HSBC Jade Centre at Jewel Changi Airport on May 9. They were among the nearly 100 people present at the event, including Jewel CEO Hung Jean. HSBC is also the naming rights partner for the 40-metre high HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel, which is the tallest indoor waterfall in the world. This is the British bank's second Jade Centre in Singapore, adding to the one located at its recently revamped flagship branch at Claymore Road. Jade is HSBC's affluent proposition for customers who have at least S$1.2 million in cash and/or investments with the bank. It is designed to allow relationship managers to better engage high net worth customers given their complex wealth needs.

