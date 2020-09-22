You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC orders social media blackout after suspect funds report

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 11:00 AM

rk_hsbc_220920.jpg
HSBC Holdings told its staff to stop posting on all the bank's social media accounts over fears of "negative reactions" to the revelations in leaked suspicious activity reports.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] HSBC Holdings told its staff to stop posting on all the bank's social media accounts over fears of "negative reactions" to the revelations in leaked suspicious activity reports.

In a memo to employees on Monday, Tricia Weener, head of marketing for HSBC's global commercial and investment banking arms, said the London-based company would not post until at least 11am UK time Tuesday.

"Given the current news coverage, a decision has been taken to pause all HSBC proactive social media posts with immediate effect (except for customer responses in banking services), to avoid negative reactions and comments across our channels and content," wrote Ms Weener.

Shares in HSBC fell 2.7 per cent to HK$28.50 (S$5) in Hong Kong as of 10.45am local time, after reaching the lowest since 1995 Monday.

HSBC is one of about 90 banks named in the leaked documents from the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which showed about US$2 trillion in transactions between 1999 and 2017 that were flagged by financial institutions' internal compliance officers as possible money laundering or other criminal activity.

SEE ALSO

HSBC, StanChart fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In HSBC's case, the documents say it processed million of dollars in transactions for a Chinese Ponzi scheme, leaving victims of the scam unable to recoup losses. "Starting in 2012, HSBC embarked on a multiyear journey to overhaul its ability to combat financial crime across more than 60 jurisdictions. HSBC is a much safer institution than it was in 2012," the bank said in response to the stories by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The bank operates dozens of social media accounts across the world, providing information on its services to customers in all the major countries where it operates. HSBC revealed through its official WeChat account in June that its most senior Asia-based executive signed a petition backing a new national security law for Hong Kong, drawing criticism from Western politicians.

A spokesperson for HSBC in London declined to comment.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Reserve Bank of Australia assessing various policy options to revive economy: Debelle

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore makes C-suite appointments

Here's what investors with US$3.4t are buying during Covid

Trump says aides rejected his request to adjust value of US dollar

US economy to recover only when people feel 'safe' from virus: Powell

Singapore banks juice up data drive to customise personal finance

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 11:07 AM
Transport

US home shopping boom buoys shipping lines half a world away

[SEOUL] An online home shopping boom in the US has sent transpacific sea freight rates to the highest on record,...

Sep 22, 2020 11:04 AM
Transport

US home shopping boom buoys shipping lines half a world away

[SINGAPORE] An online home shopping boom in the US has sent transpacific sea freight rates to the highest on record...

Sep 22, 2020 10:59 AM
Transport

Garuda boss says bankruptcy off table despite Covid strains

[JAKARTA] The head of Indonesia's flag carrier said better terms on aircraft loans will help it avoid falling into...

Sep 22, 2020 10:49 AM
Consumer

China fines Luckin Coffee, associated firms combined 61m yuan

[BEIJING] China's markets regulator said on Tuesday it has fined a group of 45 firms including Luckin Coffee a...

Sep 22, 2020 10:39 AM
Real Estate

Everton Road shophouse in District 2 for sale with S$7.5m guide price

A FREEHOLD conservation shophouse at 9 Everton Road is up for sale via expression of interest (EOI) with an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Singapore banks juice up data drive to customise personal finance

Virtual AGMs leave shareholders wanting the real thing

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.