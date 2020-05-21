You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

HSBC Holdings PLC expects to achieve double-digit asset growth in its newly combined wealth business in the Asia-Pacific in the next three years, as it looks to grab a bigger share of the growing rich population, said the unit's regional head.

The Asia-focused lender in February announced the merger of its global private banking and retail wealth businesses to create a new wealth and personal banking unit, part of a radical strategy overhaul at Europe's largest lender by assets.

The combined wealth business, which came into effect on May 1, manages assets worth about US$1.3 trillion globally, with nearly half of that in Asia, where the bulk of it is accounted for by its fast-growing mass affluent customer base.

Aiming to become the top wealth manager in the Asia-Pacific in the medium-to-long-term, HSBC plans to sharpen its focus on clients with investable assets of over US$1 million, said Greg Hingston, regional head of wealth and personal banking business.

SEE ALSO

HSBC sees double-digit wealth asset growth in Asia by 2023

"With the combination, there is a big, big focus on family offices going forward. And it all fits within that focus around increasing penetration into the high and ultra-high net worth segments," said Mr Hingston, who took over the new role on April 1.

Historical data for the combined wealth business are yet to be reported. The bank's global retail wealth assets in the first quarter grew 6 per cent from a year-ago to US$480 billion, while private banking client assets fell 2 per cent to US$329 billion.

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal trade and banking services, Mr Hingston said HSBC had seen increased usage of digital technologies by its wealth management clients.

In Hong Kong, the bank's biggest market, the average monthly forex transaction value through digital channels by its wealth management clients grew 65 per cent in the first quarter while monthly equity trading turnover rose 63 per cent. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Prudential, AFIN tie up to offer free insurance to staff of fintech firms

Thailand cuts key rate for third time as economic crisis worsens

Pandemic crushes Australia's dividends with banks leading fall

BofA warns of volatility-shock risk due to market fragility

US borrowers in hardship jumped in April

Dutch lender Rabobank sees big rise in 2020 loan provisions

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits

[LONDON] Sports wear, sleep wear and bras are the new best sellers at Marks & Spencer, while suits and ties...

May 21, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus...

May 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with Covid-19 develop immunity in studies, a positive sign for vaccines

[CHICAGO] Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving...

May 20, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit Northern Ireland border

[LONDON] Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks...

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.