You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC shares surge on optimism turnaround will build steam

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 11:28 AM

rk_HSBC_251120.jpg
HSBC Holdings shares surged as much as 8 per cent in Hong Kong trading on optimism a turnaround at Europe's biggest lender is gathering steam amid an economic recovery in China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings shares surged as much as 8 per cent in Hong Kong trading on optimism a turnaround at Europe's biggest lender is gathering steam amid an economic recovery in China.

The shares rose 6.8 per cent to HK$42.45 as of 10.51am in Hong Kong, paring this year's decline to 30 per cent. They gained 4.1 per cent in London on Tuesday.

"This is mainly due to the change in market expectation, as HSBC's operating conditions aren't as bad as expected previously," said Richard Cao, analyst at Guotai Junan International. "Its valuation is also attractive so a catch-up rally is possible."

The rally comes as Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam could announce several plans to support support integration in the Greater Bay Area, a key region for expansion for HSBC. Ms Lam also plans to expand the scope of the Stock Connect programme with mainland exchanges to include shares of secondary-listed companies and biotech firms, Sing Tao reported, citing unidentified people.

The London-based bank beat profit estimates for the third quarter, delivering an upside surprise as it pared back expected credit losses and signalled it may resume limited dividend payments already for this year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The recent rise in HSBC's shares has been supported by better-than-expected third quarter results, easing geopolitical tail risk with Joe Biden's victory in the US election and a rising probability of dividend resumption, JPMorgan Chase & Co said in a note on Monday.

Goldman Sachs Group on Tuesday reinstated HSBC with a buy rating.

HSBC's shares have also been rising since its biggest shareholder, China's Ping An Insurance Group, raised its stake in the lender.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 11:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) share price has been making steady gains for two days on heavy volumes.

Nov 25, 2020 11:22 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend rally as optimism abounds on vaccine, US politics

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rallied on Wednesday following a blockbuster performance on Wall Street as vaccine...

Nov 25, 2020 11:00 AM
Consumer

Amazon's US$3,000 signing bonuses irk workers who got US$10 coupons

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com is doling out hiring bonuses as high as US$3,000 to make sure it has enough people to squeak...

Nov 25, 2020 10:58 AM
Government & Economy

Chan Chun Sing urges more countries to adopt shared travel protocol

MORE countries should put in place a shared framework for safe travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister for Trade...

Nov 25, 2020 10:50 AM
Transport

Japan criticises UN finding that Nissan's Ghosn was detained unfairly

[TOKYO] Japan's justice minister on Tuesday criticised a written opinion by a United Nations panel, saying that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: UOB, Singapore Airlines, ST Engineering, Cromwell E-Reit

High Court dismisses Singapore firm's bid to release funds to pare Wirecard 'loans'

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street advance; STI up 0.6%

Sea's Forrest Li credits Singapore in Businessman of the Year win

US oil industry group pledges to fight possible Biden fracking limits

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for