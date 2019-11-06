You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC snags investment banker from Barclays to boost Asia deals: sources

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 9:01 AM

rk_HSBC_061119.jpg
HSBC Holdings plc has hired investment banker Misi Tang from rival Barclays plc as the lender seeks to bolster its corporate banking business across Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings plc has hired investment banker Misi Tang from rival Barclays plc as the lender seeks to bolster its corporate banking business across Asia, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms Tang will join HSBC as managing director and head of its capital goods and autos coverage for the Asia-Pacific, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. She plans to start in December and will be based in Hong Kong, the people said.

At Barclays, Ms Tang is a managing director in Hong Kong and head of industrials for China, according to her LinkedIn profile. She had been at the bank since 2010.

Representatives for HSBC and Barclays declined to comment. Ms Tang didn't immediately respond to request for comment through LinkedIn.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HSBC, which makes almost 90 per cent of its profit in Asia and employs 240,000 people, embarked on its biggest overhaul in years after its third-quarter profit missed estimates. Global banking and markets, which houses HSBC's investment bank, posted a 30 per cent decline in pre-tax profit for the quarter to US$1.24 billion.

SEE ALSO

Singapore businesses far less upbeat compared with rest of Asean: survey

The hiring of Ms Tang would follow Jeremy Choy, who joined HSBC as head of technology mergers and acquisitions for Asia, Bloomberg News reported in June. Mr Choy was previously with China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA

Bank of Japan debates feasibility of more easing in Sept

TransferWise links up with Indonesian, Philippine e-wallets: CEO

MAS weighs new financing perks in green push

Germany's Scholz says European banking deadlock has to end: FT

IBF plans cloud-based jobs and skills platform for financial sector

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 09:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA

A NEW blockchain platform meant to tackle the perennial problems behind the trillion-dollar trade finance market has...

Nov 6, 2019 08:57 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan debates feasibility of more easing in Sept

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan board members debated the feasibility of ramping up stimulus at their September rate review,...

Nov 6, 2019 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's services sector shrinks for first time since 2016 as sales tax hike kicks in: PMI

[TOKYO] Activity in Japan's services sector shrank for the first time in three years in October as a powerful...

Nov 6, 2019 08:35 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, EHT, StarHub, FLT, Perennial, Mirach, Prime US Reit, AA Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

UPDATED 9 min ago
Nov 6, 2019 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

FLT Q4 DPU up 2.2% in Australian cents on higher revenue

FRASERS Logistics and Industrial Trust’s (FLT) distribution per unit (DPU) rose 2.2 per cent to 1.82 Australian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly