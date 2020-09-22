You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC, StanChart fall to 22-year lows on reports of illicit money flows

Barclays, Deutsche Bank also named; banks say they have complied with regulations
Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200922_SMLHSBC22SYJW_4250512.jpg
The media reports come at a tough time for HSBC and StanChart, both of which make the bulk of their profits in Asia, and are reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, US-China tensions, and political uncertainty in Hong Kong.
PHOTO: AFP

Hong Kong

SHARES in HSBC and Standard Chartered fell on Monday to their lowest since 1998 after media reports that they and other banks, including Barclays and Deutsche Bank, moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

The BuzzFeed and other media articles were based on leaked suspicious activity reports (SARs) filed by banks and other financial firms with the US Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen).

HSBC shares in London fell as much as 3.6 per cent to their lowest since the Asian currency crisis of 1998. The stock has now nearly halved since the start of the year.

StanChart dropped as much as 3.6 per cent, also to a 22-year low, against the backdrop of a broader selloff in the market with the Stoxx European banks index down 4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Deutsche Bank leaders were warned of compliance lapses: Report

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

More than 2,100 SARs, which are in themselves not necessarily proof of wrongdoing, were obtained by BuzzFeed News and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and other media organisations.

In a statement to Reuters on Sunday, HSBC said "all of the information provided by the ICIJ is historical". The bank said that as of 2012 it had embarked on a "multi-year journey to overhaul its ability to combat financial crime". StanChart said in a statement that it took its "responsibility to fight financial crime extremely seriously and have invested substantially in our compliance programmes".

Barclays said it believes it has complied with "all its legal and regulatory obligations, including in relation to US sanctions". The most number of SARs in the cache related to Deutsche Bank, whose shares fell 5.2 per cent on Monday. In a statement on Sunday, Deutsche Bank said the ICIJ had "reported on a number of historic issues".

"We have devoted significant resources to strengthening our controls and we are very focused on meeting our responsibilities and obligations," a spokesperson for the bank said.

London-headquartered HSBC and StanChart, among other global banks, have paid billions of dollars in fines in recent years for violating US sanctions on Iran and anti-money laundering rules.

The media reports come at a tough time for HSBC and StanChart, both of which make the bulk of their profits in Asia, and are reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, US-China tensions, and political uncertainty in Hong Kong.

The files contained information about more than US$2 trillion worth of transactions between 1999 and 2017, which were flagged by internal compliance departments of financial institutions as suspicious.

The ICIJ reported that the leaked documents were a tiny fraction of the reports filed with FinCen. HSBC and StanChart were among the five banks that appeared most often in the documents, the ICIJ reported.

The SARs showed that banks often moved funds for companies that were registered in offshore havens, such as the British Virgin Islands, and did not know the ultimate owner of the account, the report said.

Staff at major banks often used Google searches to learn who was behind large transactions, it said.

In some cases the banks kept moving illicit funds even after US officials warned them they could face criminal prosecutions if they continued to do business with criminals or corrupt regimes, it said.

Global banks in recent years have boosted investments in technology and staff to deal with tighter anti-money laundering and sanctions regulatory requirements across the world.

Thousands of clients were booted out of bank accounts in major wealth hubs including Hong Kong and Singapore after a money laundering scandal in Malaysia, the "Panama Papers" expose, and a global push for tax transparency.

FinCen said in a statement on its website on Sept 1 that it was aware that various media outlets intended to publish a series of articles based on unlawfully disclosed SARs, as well as other documents. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Singapore banks juice up data drive to customise personal finance

UOB lags local peers in green banking: Maybank-KE

Centurion invites noteholders to exchange, sell S$60m due-2022 notes

Ant Group to lift IPO funding target to US$35b: sources

Hong Kong has effective anti-money laundering supervision, says regulator

Deutsche Bank leaders were warned of compliance lapses: Report

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Life & Culture

HBO dramas dominate ratings-challenged virtual Emmy awards

[NEW YORK] The more the TV business changes, the more the Emmy Awards stay the same.

Sep 21, 2020 11:57 PM
Transport

Lufthansa to cut more jobs as it loses 500m euros a month

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa said Monday it will slash more jobs on top of 22,000 previously announced cuts and put more...

Sep 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Technology

ByteDance, Oracle at loggerheads over terms of TikTok agreement

[NEW YORK] ByteDance and Oracle Corp issued conflicting statements on Monday over the terms of an agreement they...

Sep 21, 2020 11:34 PM
Technology

Study suggests dengue may provide some immunity against Covid-19

[RIO DE JANEIRO] A new study that analysed the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil has found a link between the spread of...

Sep 21, 2020 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture will put pivot to artificial intelligence to Oct 7 shareholder vote

CATALIST-LISTED kitchen-equipment supplier Kitchen Culture Holdings has called for a shareholder vote on Oct 7 over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Banks in Singapore handled about US$4.5 billion in suspicious transactions: FinCEN leaks

Universal Studios Singapore and Plaza Singapura visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.