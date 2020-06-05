HSBC, StanChart shares rise on support for China national security law

Get our introductory offer at only
Hong Kong
HONG Kong shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered rose on Thursday after the banks backed China's national security law for the city, allaying worries about their businesses getting hurt by any potential political crossfire in their largest market.
In a break from their...
