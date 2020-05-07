You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC targets Singapore oil trader as loan concerns escalate

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

HSBC Holdings filed an application at Singapore's High Court this week to put ZenRock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd under judicial management, said people with knowledge of the situation. The bank has also proposed that KPMG lead the process.

HSBC and other banks are stepping up efforts to avoid further losses after the failure of Hin Leong, the storied Singapore oil trader that owes 23 banks almost US$4 billion. HSBC has the most exposure to the oil trader, at US$600 million, under its global oil-trading portfolio of US$2 billion. Its ZenRock credit is less than US$55 million, said the sources.

HSBC declined to comment; ZenRock could not be reached despite multiple attempts.

A pre-trial conference has been slated for June 11, said the sources, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.

SEE ALSO

Great Eastern Q1 earnings tumble 90% on non-operating losses

In response to market speculation over its financial status, ZenRock resaid last month that it is not under statutory restructuring or insolvency protection. The Singapore-based company is operational and is working with other creditor banks to negotiate a consensual restructuring, said a source.

ZenRock has trade financing facilities with other lenders aside from HSBC, including Natixis and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said the company's profile at the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Representatives for these banks declined to comment. ZenRock has repaid debts owed to ABN Amro Bank as of April 23, according to filings to Singapore's accounting regulator.

The ZenRock case underscores the mounting tensions between traders and banks, all suffering from a combination of plunging oil prices and an historic slump in crude demand due to the pandemic. Banks traditionally offer credit lines in trade finance deals, the lifeblood for the global commodities trading industry that moves cargoes of food, metals and fuel every year.

The collapse of Hin Leong came just weeks after banks moved against another Asian trading house, Agritrade International. Hontop Energy, an oil trader linked to a Chinese refiner, entered receivership around the same time, blaming cratering demand on the coronavirus pandemic.

The scandals are happening against a backdrop of the most volatile, unprecedented oil-price swings in history. West Texas Intermediate futures traded negative for the first time in April, which complicates the ability of traders and banks to hedge transactions.

ZenRock was set up in 2014 in Singapore by a group of veteran oil traders including Xie Chun and Tony Lin. The company traded more than 15 million tons of oil and petroleum products last year, said its website. Its business spans from trading to risk management and market research, and it has offices in Singapore, Shanghai, Zhoushan and Geneva. The firm posted revenue of US$6.15 billion in 2018, compared with US$1.24 billion in 2016, said its latest available financial statement.  BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

May 7, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

[ZURICH] The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown...

May 6, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures

[SINGAPORE] Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the...

May 6, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing S'pore's death toll to 20

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 6) that two more people have died from complications...

May 6, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU down 13.5% to 1.86 S'pore cts

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.