HSBC to hire Jeremy Choy as head of Asia technology M&A: sources

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 4:13 PM

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings has hired Jeremy Choy as head of technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Asia as the lender seeks to expand its investment banking presence in the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Choy, who was until recently co-head of M&A at China Renaissance Holdings Ltd, will remain in Hong Kong and plans to start at HSBC as early as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He will report to Rajeev Sahney, the London-based bank's head of Asia-Pacific advisory and corporate, the people said.

Beyond M&A, Mr Choy will work with technology companies in areas such as initial public offerings and financing, the people said. He joined boutique investment bank China Renaissance in 2015 after having worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Representatives for HSBC and China Renaissance declined to comment, while Mr Choy wasn't immediately available to comment.

The volume of technology, telecommunications and media deals in the Asia-Pacific region has plunged about 47 per cent this year from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Still, some big deals could take place in coming months, including the sale of a major stake in gaming company Nexon Co and a potential share sale in Hong Kong by Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

BLOOMBERG

