You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HSBC's CEO faces UK questions over freezing of HK accounts

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 5:50 AM

New York

HSBC Holdings' chief executive officer Noel Quinn is set to appear before the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee to answer questions over the lender's moves to freeze accounts of activists in Hong Kong, according to an exiled lawmaker.

Mr Quinn is listed as a participant, along with Colin Bell, the bank's chief compliance officer, at a private and public hearing on Tuesday, according to a parliament schedule, which did not provide details.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui, whose account was frozen by the bank last year, said that members of the Foreign Affairs panel have contacted him. He said that he has provided the committee with detailed information on cases where his and his families accounts were frozen.

The London-based bank, which counts Hong Kong as its largest market, has been caught in the middle of growing tension as China tightens control over the former British colony. The lender came under criticism last year after its top executive in Asia publicly endorsed a controversial security law imposed on the city. A local church has also accused the bank of freezing its account.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A HSBC spokeswoman declined to comment. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Robo-advisers diverge on regulatory risk in China tech exposure

European banks set to trail Wall Street as provisions swell

Global life insurers impose curbs as worries rise over long-term pandemic risks

Deutsche Bank conducting internal investigation on sales of investment banking products

Top hedge funds earned US$63.5b in 2020, highest in decade: LCH data

Bitcoin's return to US$40,000 in doubt as flows to key fund slow

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

PBOC will balance stabilising growth and curbing risks

[BEIJING] The People's Bank of China will seek to balance supporting economic growth and curbing emerging risks,...

Jan 26, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

US 'proud to be back' in climate fight, Kerry tells leaders

[AMSTERDAM] The United States is "proud to be back" in international efforts to tackle global warming, Washington's...

Jan 26, 2021 12:16 AM
Consumer

Foley-backed Spac agrees to US$7.3b deal with Blackstone's Alight

[NEW YORK] A blank-cheque firm backed by prominent investor Bill Foley has agreed to take Alight Solutions, the US...

Jan 25, 2021 11:46 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq rises again ahead of tech earnings, Dow drops

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq jumped in early trading Monday ahead of earnings from tech giants, while the Dow fell on...

Jan 25, 2021 11:32 PM
Technology

Google workers to form global union alliance

[CALIFORNIA] Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after workers at the search...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Parkway Life Reit Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 3.57 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for