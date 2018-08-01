You are here

IBF launches career centre for skills upgrading, jobs matching for financial sector

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 10:33 AM
THE Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) on Wednesday launched a career centre that would provide support for financial professionals to acquire new skills and take on new jobs.

The career centre will be where individuals can understand the core competencies required for new jobs, and identify current skills gaps. 

Speaking at the launch of the centre at IBF, Minister of Education Ong Ye Kung noted that Singapore is at the first phase of embracing technology, and that innovation can raise the country's competitiveness and create new jobs.

But technology remains a bit of a double-edged sword, Mr Ong added.

"Innovation has become the new expectation," he said. "But if the first phase is not handled well, workers' sentiment will turn against us."

This means workers have to be retrained before their jobs are lost or disrupted. Indeed, there are expectations that workers in the financial industry should see a higher frequency of change in their job roles within the industry. 

"This is the new reality," said Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon at the launch, pointing to the general job churn within the sector. 

