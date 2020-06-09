You are here

IMF looks to use existing reserve assets rather than create more

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 10:36 PM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking at ways to mobilise existing reserve assets rather than create new ones to help countries deal with the economic fallout of the global pandemic.
[MEXICO CITY] The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking at ways to mobilise existing reserve assets rather than create new ones to help countries deal with the economic fallout of the global pandemic.

The fund is doing a "quite a bit" of internal work to figure out how to use...

