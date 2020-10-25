You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

IMF urges bank regulators to extend curbs on dividends, buybacks

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 - 2:54 PM

file7cr8bmai8291hiz1du7.jpg
Regulators should extend limits on banks' capital distributions to help protect the financial system in case the global economic recovery proves slow, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, a recommendation that comes just as some large lenders are itching to resume repurchasing stock and paying dividends.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] Regulators should extend limits on banks' capital distributions to help protect the financial system in case the global economic recovery proves slow, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, a recommendation that comes just as some large lenders are itching to resume repurchasing stock and paying dividends.

Bank regulators should also act faster to roll back temporary relief measures that undermine the reliability of financial statements, or tweak global capital rules, even as other measures supporting the financial system remain in place, the IMF said in a new section of its semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report, released Friday.

Executives from top US and European banks have said in recent weeks that they expect pandemic-era restrictions on capital distributions to be lifted soon. They argue that they've built up enough capital to cope with any problems that might be caused by a slow recovery.

Under an adverse economic scenario considered by the IMF, the world's banks would fall US$420 billion below regulatory capital requirements. That shortfall drops to US$110 billion with the slew of temporary measures regulators and governments have taken to shield the banking system, including limits on capital distributions, the IMF said.

"When you retain earnings as capital, they're not lost," Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, said in an interview. "Banks can pay them out to shareholders once the pandemic is over. So when policy makers are not sure when that might be, it's better to be cautious and hold on to earnings."

SEE ALSO

Wells Fargo does U-turn on cutting perk for high-earning workers

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

European regulators suspended bank dividends in March. In the US, where more capital is distributed through share repurchases, regulators halted only buybacks while putting restrictions on dividend increases and tying them to current profit levels. Those restrictions largely expire at the end of the year, but regulators could extend them.

The US Federal Reserve is conducting this year's second stress test to see whether the country's biggest banks can withstand further economic pressures in a lingering pandemic.

The IMF said such stress tests are useful and should be employed even more widely as regulators try to determine the fragility of their financial institutions amid the unprecedented challenges brought by the pandemic. The fund, meanwhile, criticised temporary relief measures that undermine established capital and accounting rules. In addition to releasing capital buffers, regulators have suspended some rules on accounting for bad debts and tweaked how capital ratios are calculated to ease the pandemic's impact on bank balance sheets.

"There's already plenty of flexibility built into accounting and capital rules," Mr Adrian said. "Using those during the pandemic makes a lot of sense. That's what buffers are designed for. But relaxing the rules themselves - for example, by changing the definitions of capital - can weaken the trust in the financial system."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

AIG settles foreign tax-credit suit for more than US$400m

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

China will improve yuan flexibility: central bank governor

Wells Fargo does U-turn on cutting perk for high-earning workers

Goldman recast as villain of Wall Street with damning 1MDB pact

Singapore hits Goldman Sachs with US$122m payment, warning over 1MDB scandal

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 03:11 PM
Real Estate

What will New York real estate look like next year?

[NEW YORK] One in five New York City tenants did not pay rent in September, by one estimate, and there is growing...

Oct 25, 2020 03:01 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's Covid-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions

[SYDNEY] Victoria state, Australia's Covid-19 epicentre, on Sunday delayed an expected announcement on the easing of...

Oct 25, 2020 02:44 PM
Life & Culture

MMA champion Nurmagomedov in shock retirement

[PARIS] MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement from the sport on Saturday...

Oct 25, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's rulers are set to meet on Sunday to discuss what sources have said is a proposal by Prime...

Oct 25, 2020 01:18 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Energy Week conference to test reopening strategy

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will hold its first business conference of scale this week since the coronavirus pandemic put...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

Thai king's praise for defiant loyalist draws controversy

Mike Pence's chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

Ant IPO pricing was determined on Friday, Alibaba founder Jack Ma says

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for