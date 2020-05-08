India firms leaning more on Japan banks amid funding freeze

[MUMBAI] In these times of crisis, India's top companies are leaning on Japanese lenders for funding.

From Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to Tata Capital Financial Services, the nation's biggest firms have raised a record 181 billion yen (S$2.41 billion) from yen-denominated loans this year, helping them to tide over a crunch in the dollar market.

With benchmark sovereign yields in Japan falling back below zero on increased stimulus from the central bank, the country's banks are hungry for higher-yielding assets. India's biggest companies are turning to them for relatively cheap money, as the coronavirus pandemic roils the economy. Access to overseas loans for refinancing is critical for Indian firms, whose offshore debt bill for this year comes to an unprecedented total of about US$31 billion.

While India's safest borrowers can rely on yen loans, the nation's riskier firms are struggling to raise funds. Local money managers, who had helped keep cash flowing to such companies, are now dumping corporate bonds to meet redemptions after the biggest-ever forced closure of funds in the country last month.

Dollar funding has become more costly this year amid turmoil in global financial markets. The price of raising yen has risen more slowly, boosting the appeal of fund-raising in the currency. Average margins on dollar loans exceed those on yen loans by the most since 2018, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Japan's bellwether 10-year government bond yield dropped below zero again last month and went lower after central bank said it will put no limit on buying sovereign notes to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. The yield had risen to 0.08 per cent in March, the highest in more than a year.

BLOOMBERG