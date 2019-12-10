You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India may be done with rate cuts, swap markets show

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 2:38 PM

ak_rbi_1012,jpg.jpg
India's central bank, the most aggressive among its Asian peers in slashing borrowing costs in 2019, may be done with easing, swap markets show.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] India's central bank, the most aggressive among its Asian peers in slashing borrowing costs in 2019, may be done with easing, swap markets show.

One-year interest-rate swaps surged 27 basis points to a four-month high of 5.29 per cent on Dec 6 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shocked the market by keeping rates unchanged after cutting five times this year. Swaps, which were pricing in 25-40 basis points of reductions before the policy decision, are signalling a pause, according to DBS Bank Ltd.

"The market is a bit taken aback by the RBI's shock hold and that's getting reflected in the swaps pricing-out any more rate cuts," said Eugene Leow, a fixed-income strategist in DBS Bank in Singapore. "Market participants are now focusing on inflationary pressures and fiscal slippage."

The yield on 10-year benchmark bonds surged 20 basis points over Thursday and Friday after the RBI raised its inflation forecast. It fell two basis points to 6.65 per cent at 10.58am in Mumbai on Tuesday. The one-year interest-rate swaps were trading at 5.27 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer price index probably rose 5.26 per cent in November from a 4.6 per cent gain in October, according to a Bloomberg survey before data due on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

The Reserve Bank of India just did something crazy

Besides vanishing rate-cut support, volatile oil prices and higher US Treasury yields will weigh on Indian bonds, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The absence of bond purchases by the RBI and speculation that the authority may be selling short-end bonds has also dented sentiment.

"Every incremental news coming in is bond-negative," said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at in Mumbai at ICICI Securities. "Either we are in a very long pause, or over a period of time if we see any green shoots, the market may even start to price in the possibility of rate hikes in the second half of 2020."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Citigroup picks up pace appointing female managing directors in Asia

Major currencies mark time as investors brace for key risk events

Choppy markets leave US bank bonus decisions in limbo

Postal Savings Bank shares mark tepid Shanghai debut, add to sector capital woes

Australian cartel case against Citi, Deutsche delayed by late night witness statement

Australian banks need to do more on payments, cross-border fees: RBA

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 03:34 PM
Consumer

Sanofi ends research in diabetes, narrows units to spur profit

[PARIS] Sanofi SA said on Monday it would end its research efforts in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as part...

Dec 10, 2019 03:22 PM
Transport

GM loans US$40 million to firm to acquire, retool shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, factory

[WASHINGTON] General Motors Co confirmed on Monday it agreed to loan US$40 million to an electric vehicle start-up...

Dec 10, 2019 03:13 PM
Transport

Japan's markets watchdog recommends 2.4b yen fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay

[TOKYO] Japan's markets watchdog said on Tuesday it has recommended that the country's financial regulator fine...

Dec 10, 2019 03:09 PM
Consumer

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

[WHAKATANE] Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealand's White Island were there despite a recent increase...

Dec 10, 2019 03:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

China’s investors still like hogs even as swine fever abates

[BEIJING] The worst impact of African swine fever may be over, but that doesn't mean investors have stopped betting...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly