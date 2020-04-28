You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India offers funds 500b-rupee credit facility after Franklin Templeton stress

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIA'S central bank opened a new credit facility for mutual funds to help money managers avoid distress sale of assets and calm investor concerns after Franklin Templeton shut six of them last week citing a lack of liquidity.

The Reserve Bank of India will offer as much as 500 billion rupees (S$9.3 billion) from Monday, which banks can borrow and then lend to mutual funds, or buy investment-grade debt held by the funds, it said in a statement. The programme will end on May 11 or when the funds are utilised, whichever is earlier, it said.

The first such facility for fund managers in seven years highlights the crisis that's spreading in the South Asian nation's credit markets. The world's biggest stay-at-home restrictions only worsened the woes of the industry that has yet to recover from the collapse of an infrastructure financier in 2018. The turbulence intensified last Thursday after Franklin Templeton shut six fixed-income and credit-risk funds run by its Indian unit, locking in 308 billion rupees of investor monies.

"This is one of the first solid steps taken by the central bank to provide relief to India's mutual fund industry," said Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer for fixed income at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. "We hope banks will consider lending against AA and below rated bonds. If banks choose to lend only against corporate bonds rated AAA or AA+, then I believe this measure will not be fully utilised."

SEE ALSO

India's top court strikes down banking ban on crypto currency

That's because higher-rated securities can be sold in the market, Mr Dalal said. It's the illiquid and junk bonds that are facing the problem.

India's banks, which are flush with liquidity, aren't lending on concern that the protracted demand slowdown because of the lockdown will lead to rising delinquencies. There were few takers for RBI's offer for cheap cash to shadow lenders on Thursday.

The central bank shall conduct repo operations of 90 days tenor at the fixed repo rate to provide the liquidity to funds through banks, RBI said in the statement. The facility "is on-tap and open-ended, and banks can submit their bids to avail funding on any day". according to the statement.

"Heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to Covid-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds, which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs," the central bank said in the statement. "The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid."

Average yields on top-rated rupee corporate bonds maturing in three years fell 5-10 basis points on Monday, traders said, after the central bank announced the new credit facility. The closing of the Templeton funds had sent corporate borrowing costs soaring last week, with the spread on one benchmark index rising to a seven-year high. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Catastrophe bonds raise Singapore's profile as hub for alternative risk

StanChart's troubled loans may top US$600m on corporate woes

Prudential pays over S$800,000 from Covid-19 package; launches new app

Bank of Japan expands easing measures, cuts growth forecast

Bank of Japan expands easing measures, cuts growth forecast

All eyes on ECB for further virus-fighting moves

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

France daily coronavirus deaths rise to 437: official

[PARIS] France on Monday reported 437 new deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours...

Apr 28, 2020 05:52 AM
Consumer

Amazon defends virus safety efforts amid fresh protests

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Monday defended its coronavirus safety efforts as it faced renewed protests from warehouse...

Apr 28, 2020 05:49 AM
Government & Economy

Canada begins staggered lifting of pandemic lockdown

[OTTAWA] Canada began a staggered loosening of pandemic restrictions on Monday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

Apr 28, 2020 05:46 AM
Government & Economy

New York cautious as more US states ease virus lockdowns

[NEW YORK] More US states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but New York - America's economic...

Apr 28, 2020 05:43 AM
Transport

Boeing CEO sees slow airline rebound, no dividend for 'years'

[NEW YORK] Boeing's head said on Monday that restoring the dividend could take three to five years as the company...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.