India raises import levy on several items to boost local output

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 2:27 PM

The government raised import duty on a range of products from raw cotton to electronics items to boost local manufacturing and generate jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] The government raised import duty on a range of products from raw cotton to electronics items to boost local manufacturing and generate jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

The increase in duties effective Tuesday, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to reduce reliance on imports, also included compressors used for refrigeration and air conditioning equipment, leather, electronic toys, solar lanterns and some farm equipment.

Boosting local manufacturing is key for the Modi government to create jobs lost during the world's strictest lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The South Asian nation is trying to take advantage of supply lines moving out of China by incentivizing local manufacturing.

"Custom duty policy should have the twin objective of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to the global value chain and export better," Ms Sitharaman said in her speech while presenting the budget for fiscal beginning April. "The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and exports of value added products." The government has also proposed to eliminate more than 400 exemptions in import duties following which a revised customs duty structure will be put in place before October 1, 2021.

BLOOMBERG

