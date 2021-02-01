 India to set up bad bank to manage record levels of soured debt, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India to set up bad bank to manage record levels of soured debt

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 4:31 PM

file7e6kxvfcbtwb86lubhn.jpg
India will set up a company to manage bad debt for banks, which is expected to reach record levels this year, threatening financial stability in the world's second-most populous nation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] India will set up a company to manage bad debt for banks, which is expected to reach record levels this year, threatening financial stability in the world's second-most populous nation.

The firm will hold problem loans for banks, which can then be sold on to investors at a reduced price, according to plans outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a budget speech on Monday. An index of bank shares surged the most since May.

Indian lenders - like global peers - are struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus , which has triggered an unprecedented economic slump hurting borrowers' ability to repay debts. Banks were already weakened by a two-year-old shadow lending crisis and are now struggling with one of the worst bad-loan ratios among major nations.

The Reserve Bank of India expects non-performing assets will rise to 13.5 per cent of total advances by the end of September from 7.5 per cent a year ago, according to its semiannual Financial Stability Report published last month. If the number holds through the fiscal year ending March 2022, it would be the worst since 1999 and one of the highest levels among major economies.

Shares of Indian lenders surged with the main banking barometer climbing as much as 6.5 per cent after the announcement of the stressed asset management company.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Separately, the government plans to pump 200 billion rupees (S$3.59 billion) into state-run lenders from April 1, to boost lending in a nation that's set for its worst contraction since at least 1952, Ms Sitharaman said.

These measures follow a 200 billion rupee budgeted infusion in the year ending March 31, but falls short of estimates from ICRA Ltd, the local ratings arm of Moody's Investors Service Ltd, which expected infusion of 430 billion rupees.

While private banks raised about 700 billion rupees in equity capital last year, state-run peers have mainly relied on capital bonds and private placements. As a result, many government-owned banks have cut lending after bad loans spiked and capital waned. Overall lending has slowed to 3.2 per cent this financial year after dropping to a multi-decade low of 6.1 per cent in the year ending March 2020.

Ms Sitharaman also outlined plans to privatize two more state lenders and a state-run insurance firm, in addition to IDBI Bank.

After completing a mega-merger in 2019 that reduced the number of large state banks to 12 from 27, the government has been looking to reduce its stake in some lenders to raise much-needed cash.

The government will also start the sale of a stake in Life Insurance Corp after announcing the plans a year ago, Ms Sitharaman said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Hot stock: iFast hits record-high after announcing participation in Hong Kong eMPF project

Wealth management platform Finnomena, Franklin Templeton to bring investment solutions to Thai investors

China solar unit defaults on US$500m amid 700% rally

HSBC expands regional wealth management footprint with new private bank in Thailand

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 04:03 PM
Consumer

Online retailer Asos to buy Topshop brand for S$538m

[LONDON] UK online fashion retailer Asos Plc agreed to buy Topshop, one of Britain's best-known main street retail...

Feb 1, 2021 03:57 PM
Transport

Ryanair forecasts biggest ever loss on virus hit

[LONDON] Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair warned Monday that it will suffer a record annual loss of almost 1.0...

Feb 1, 2021 03:52 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares up on upbeat trade data, fading volatility woes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares posted their biggest daily gain in about three weeks on Monday, as upbeat January...

Feb 1, 2021 03:46 PM
Life & Culture

'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as Covid deaths surge

[LONDON] It was a normal busy winter for British funeral director Matthew Uden until the second week of January. "...

Feb 1, 2021 03:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap 3-day losing streak as silver shines

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed higher on Monday, helped by gains in precious metal stocks, with silver prices at...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

Grab closes upsized US$2b term loan facility

Covid-19 vaccines: Singaporeans travelling can't jump queue due to limited supply

Cybersecurity – a collective responsibility and business enabler

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for