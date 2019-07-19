You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indian govt seeks to tap foreign lenders for loans to its small firms-sources

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 7:14 PM

[NEW DELHI] India's government is in talks with foreign lenders to provide as much as US$14.5 billion in credit to millions of its small firms, two officials said, in a sign the country's banking system may not be robust enough to do the job on its own.

The government is in discussions with multiple foreign lenders, including Germany's state-owned development bank KfW Group, the World Bank and some Canadian institutions to extend lines of credit to small enterprises, one of the officials, who did not want to be identified, told Reuters.

KfW's India office confirmed the discussions, though the main focus was on credit lines to support small businesses' solar power generation. The talks were at an early stage, KfW said.

The World Bank's India spokesperson did not reply to an email seeking comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The official said the government plans to source up to 1 trillion Indian rupees(S$19.7 billion) of loans from foreign institutions because Indian banks were not in a position to provide enough capital for the small business sector, which is seen as critical to job creation.

"We are exploring, we are having discussions with various funding agencies if something can be done (for small and medium firms)," the second official said.

The officials did not provide full details of the discussions they are having with banks, or identify all those they are talking to, but said talks are at a very early stage.

India's micro, small and medium enterprise(MSME) ministry is discussing the proposal to pull in foreign banks with the country's ministry of finance, which will make a final call, the second official said.

The push for foreign loans comes on the heels of the Indian government's announcement earlier this month that it plans to borrow about 700 billion rupees by issuing overseas sovereign bonds.

India's 63 million firms in the micro, small and medium firm sector are responsible for more than a quarter of the country's manufacturing and services output, and must be re-energised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to kick-start the economy.

Gross domestic product growth fell to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, well below the 8 per cent-plus rates that the government is targeting.

But credit availability for small and medium firms, which also account for about 45 per cent of India's total exports, has worsened due to a liquidity crisis in the country's shadow banking industry that has seen big lenders struggling to remain solvent.

State-owned banks, which dominate the sector, have not been able to drive increased lending because they are burdened with more than US$145 billion in bad loans.

This has led to a severe credit squeeze for smaller firms. They pay up to 17 per cent annual interest on loans from banks, while the shadow banks, which are also known as non-banking financial companies (NBFCS) can charge as much as 20 per cent.

Last month, a study by a Reserve Bank of India panel said the overall deficit in credit for the MSME sector is estimated at about 20 trillion rupees to 25 trillion rupees.

But lending to such firms can be risky as some lack proper financial information, such as historical cash flow data, which makes challenging for banks to assess the credit risks.

To mitigate such risks for foreign banks, the loans would be given sovereign guarantees and be routed through Indian government agencies such as the Small Industries Development Bank of India, the first official said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

Australia's NAB turns to RBS turnaround man Ross McEwan as CEO

Ex-Goldman banker in plea talks to avoid US trial over 1MDB charges

Federal Reserve officials see prudence of acting early to sustain growth

Central banks should 'act quickly' during 'distress': Federal Reserve's Williams

SGX-backed CapBridge partners Hana Financial to extend reach in S Korea

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo
4 SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources
5 STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

Must Read

jqdata27.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS chief data officer David Hardoon moves to newly-created role of special advisor for AI

doc76ac382se0kqhaz72fi_doc769cqca7dgi13zdf5gdr.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse served notice of compliance by SGX over hotel investments and management agreements

Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit makes SGX debut at US$0.865, down 1.7% from offer price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly