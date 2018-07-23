You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India's HDFC Bank Q1 profit misses estimates on higher provisions

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

INDIA'S HDFC Bank Ltd posted an 18.2 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit but missed analysts' estimates as the lender chose to include all mark-to-market losses in the first quarter, leading to higher provisions.

Net profit rose to 46.01 billion rupees (S$912 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 38.94 billion rupees a year ago, India's second-biggest lender by assets said in a statement.

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 47.66 billion rupees for the bank that has the highest market capitalisation in the sector at nearly US$85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.33 per cent at end-June, versus 1.3 per cent at end-March.

With its strong retail presence and relatively smaller exposure to sectors such as infrastructure that have led to record levels of bad loans in India's banking sector, HDFC Bank is a favourite among investors.

Its loans at end-June grew 22 per cent from a year earlier.

Private sector banks have expanded loans at a faster pace and have snatched market share from dominant state-backed lenders that account for the bulk of bad loans in India.

Provisions, or the amount set aside by the bank to cover a future liability, for the quarter rose to 16.29 billion rupees from 15.59 billion rupees last year, with the lender not opting for a central bank dispensation of spreading bond losses over four quarters.

This led to a mark-to-market loss of 3.91 billion rupees in the quarter, the bank said in a statement.

Net interest income rose 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, while net interest margin came in at 4.2 per cent.

HDFC Bank's smaller rival Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd missed profit estimates last week as provisions surged. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank owners seek restructuring details

BOJ ponders how to keep policy sustainable, reduce side effects

1MDB-tainted Falcon bank taps new market in Switzerland's 'Crypto Valley'

Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets

Trump shreds economic playbook with strong US dollar, Fed jabs

Russian banks, pension funds buy government bonds after market sell-off

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening