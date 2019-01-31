You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India's largest lender is finding fear can be a potent weapon in recovering loans

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 4:35 PM

doc73vhgosrqid1cpk1s57t_doc73tvwxdhx5imb9rjfzl.jpg
A man speaks on his mobile phone while sitting inside a ferry under the advertisement boards of State Bank of India (SBI), on the bank of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India. State Bank of India is having an easier time negotiating with business owners keen to avoid the nation's two-year-old bankruptcy law.
REUTERS

[MUMBAI] With 1.8 trillion rupees (S$34 billion) in bad corporate debt to clean up, State Bank of India is having an easier time negotiating with founders keen to avoid the nation's two-year-old bankruptcy law, according to Anshula Kant, a managing director overseeing stressed assets at the lender. That's because a crackdown by policy makers has convinced business owners that they risk losing their companies once the courts become involved.

"The first thing they say when they come to us is ‘Madam please don't send us to NCLT,'" she said, referring to the National Company Law Tribunal, which oversees bankruptcy cases. If the founder is "genuine we don't want him to lose the company."

Recent bankruptcy proceedings that wrested prominent companies from their owners were a wake up call for India's business community, previously used to walking away from debts without major consequences. At the same time, the regulator has pressured banks to take defaulters to court, giving lenders just 180 days to recast loans once a payment is missed.

The crackdown helped reduce the bad-debt ratio at India's banks to 10.8 per cent in September from 11.5 per cent six month earlier, though it remains among the worst for a major economy. For SBI, it stands at a one-year low of 9.95 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SBI is working with the founders of several mid-sized companies to restructure loans and escape bankruptcy proceedings, said Ms Kant, who joined SBI in 1983 and was previously the lender's chief financial officer. One-time settlements are a "preferred choice" if founders have funding, with the bank willing to take a haircut of as much as 40 per cent, she said.

While such settlements are beneficial, founders also need investors to come forward with fresh capital to ensure companies remain viable longer-term, according to Mathew Antony, managing partner of Aditya Consulting, an advisory firm that's working with some bankrupt firms to raise money. "It is equally challenging for promoters to find fresh funds," he said.

India's bankruptcy law is better suited for accounts where several lenders are involved, making it hard to get everyone to agree to a restructuring, according to Ms Kant.

Consensus building isn't the only difficulty with the fledgling law. Legal challenges from founders, losing bidders and operational creditors have forced courts to extend the 270-day deadline for debt resolution that was enshrined in the law.

SBI recently sought bids for US$2.2 billion of loans to Essar Steel India Ltd after the company's founders challenged the mill's sale. Essar was among the first 12 companies forced before the nation's bankruptcy court by the regulator in 2017.

Lenders to the so-called ‘dirty dozen' lost out on 40 billion rupees in additional income due to delays in the resolution process beyond the time mandated by law, according to rating company ICRA. The number of cases of corporate debtors admitted before the courts that are yet to be resolved stood at 816 in September, it said.

SBI is also working to increase the amount of money it sets aside for soured corporate loans. The lender plans to raise its provisioning to about 70 per cent by March 2020 from about 57 per cent currently, Ms Kant said.

"We want a cleaner balance sheet," she said. "It will be our endeavor that all corporate non-performing loans will be provided up to 70 per cent by end of the next fiscal."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China's first digital-only bank WeBank partners NTU on fintech research centre

There's no stopping Thailand's baht

Indonesia set for mega bank shake-up in bid to create national champion

India’s still-reeling shadow banks face fresh cash shortage risk

Singapore bank lending flat in December: MAS preliminary data

US would feel disruptions from hard Brexit: Federal Reserve's Powell

Editor's Choice

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Confluence of factors sends oil prices 2% up, but outlook is choppy

BT_20190131_NSORCHARD31_3683588.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Shopping to lifestyle destination: New plans unveiled for Orchard Rd

file73tj4yt45hf16taatc7n.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX needs more regulatory bite to improve oversight

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
4 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
5 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

Must Read

AK_sgskyline_3101.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing, services sentiment turns gloomier for H1 2019

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard halts trading after 24% surge; SGX queries unusual activity

file72fpkztw512iicyqn8u.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Grab kick-start partnership with digital initiatives, customer benefits

bp_lazada_190318_118.jpg
Jan 31, 2019
Garage

Lazada to migrate RedMart onto platform in ramp-up of supermarket plans for SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening