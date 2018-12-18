You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

India's SEBI chief laments slow pace of IPOs hitting market

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 4:24 PM

file735tdlv72ucvi4ddl4v.jpg
Signage for the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) sits on display outside the bourse's building in Mumbai, India. The chief of India's capital market regulator on Tuesday expressed concerns about the slow pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market despite approval for filings worth around 600 billion rupees (S$11.5 billion).
Bloomberg

[MUMBAI] The chief of India's capital market regulator on Tuesday expressed concerns about the slow pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market despite approval for filings worth around 600 billion rupees (S$11.5 billion).

However, Ajay Tyagi, the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), cautioned that pricing of IPOs should be done more carefully in volatile times.

Fund raising by small-and-medium-sized companies have doubled as against last year, Mr Tyagi said addressing an investment banking event in the city.

Driven primarily by domestic investors, the broader NSE index has gained 3.4 per cent, while the benchmark BSE index is up 6.5 per cent so far this year.

However, a debt crisis at a major infrastructure company in September and tightened liquidity due to global trade tensions have dampened investor sentiments, making it difficult for companies to come out with IPOs.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Bain Capital closes new Asian fund at US$4.65b: source

Australian, New Zealand dollars get reprieve as US dollar faces trouble of its own

Goldman says former Malaysia government lied, after charges filed

New criminal charges for Goldman Sachs deepen crisis for Wall Street giant

Fed rate hikes are extremely rare when stocks are this beat up

China mutual fund closures hit record on shadow banking purge

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening