India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
New Delhi
INDIAN companies that list overseas will have to later launch on a domestic bourse under policy changes being considered by government officials, sources told Reuters. It is a move that global investors fear will harm valuations.
India said in March that it would allow...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes