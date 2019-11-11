You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank expects rupiah at average 14,000 to 14,400 vs US dollar in 2019

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 1:19 PM

WH_INDONESIASTOCKS_111136.jpg
The Indonesian rupiah currency is seen trading at an average of 14,000 to 14,400 per US dollar this year and around 13,900 to 14,300 in 2020, central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

[JAKARTA] The Indonesian rupiah currency is seen trading at an average of 14,000 to 14,400 per US dollar this year and around 13,900 to 14,300 in 2020, central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday.

"Bank Indonesia wants to maintain stability but also to stimulate economic growth starting this year," Mr Warjiyo told a hearing of lawmakers, adding that the bank expected annual growth of 5.05 per cent in gross domestic product this year, and 5.3 per cent in 2020.

All the bank's policy instruments are set to support economic growth by maintaining the inflation and foreign exchange stability, he added.

The rupiah traded at 14,040 against the US dollar at 0500 GMT. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests shut bank branches as dealmakers keep working

Singapore's public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

MAS, Temasek, JPMorgan develop prototype network for multi-currency payments

JPMorgan’s Dimon laments income inequality, won’t assail CEO pay

MAS to roll out US$2b green finance programme

Bank of Japan debated whether to boost stimulus if inflation momentum stalls: Oct summary

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 02:18 PM
Transport

Son of Philippine billionaire, Lucio Tan Jr, has reportedly died

[MANILA] PAL Holdings Inc president Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr, son of Philippine billionaire Lucio Tan, died on Monday...

Nov 11, 2019 02:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests shut bank branches as dealmakers keep working

[HONG KONG] Banks temporarily shut some branches in Hong Kong near flare-ups in pro-democracy protests Monday after...

Nov 11, 2019 02:01 PM
Real Estate

Oei Tiong Ham Park GCB in District 10 up for sale with S$23m guide price

A GOOD class bungalow (GCB) located at Oei Tiong Ham Park – a designated GCB area – is up for sale via auction with...

Nov 11, 2019 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.63% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.63...

Nov 11, 2019 01:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp buys remaining 30% stake in gas unit from Temasek's Seletar

SEMBCORP Industries (SCI) on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities (SCU) has...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly