Indonesia central bank expects rupiah at average 14,000 to 14,400 vs US dollar in 2019

[JAKARTA] The Indonesian rupiah currency is seen trading at an average of 14,000 to 14,400 per US dollar this year and around 13,900 to 14,300 in 2020, central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday.

"Bank Indonesia wants to maintain stability but also to stimulate economic growth starting this year," Mr Warjiyo told a hearing of lawmakers, adding that the bank expected annual growth of 5.05 per cent in gross domestic product this year, and 5.3 per cent in 2020.

All the bank's policy instruments are set to support economic growth by maintaining the inflation and foreign exchange stability, he added.

The rupiah traded at 14,040 against the US dollar at 0500 GMT.

REUTERS