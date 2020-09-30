You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank relaxes short-term liquidity loan rules for banks

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 11:04 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank has relaxed rules for commercial banks offering short-term liquidity loans as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the economy, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has set the interest rate for such loans at its lending facility rate, currently 4.75 per cent, plus 100 basis points.

It also widened the criteria for assets that banks can use for collateral for such loans.

The measures were aimed at "strengthening BI's function as lender of the last resort" while also maintaining good corporate governance, the central bank said.

BI has cut interest rates four times by a total 100 basic points this year, bought government bonds and trimmed required reserves in response to the pandemic.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Chinese regulators establish countercyclical capital buffer mechanism

Wirecard to cease payment services in Singapore, return funds to customers

Sterling falls after Brexit bill opposed by EU passes UK Parliament

OCBC partners SOCASH to offer cash withdrawal at over 1,500 shops

GIC, MassMutual to buy Blackstone's 36% stake in UK insurer Rothesay Life

SoftBank's Fortress to put 60b yen in Japanese rental firm Leopalace21: Nikkei

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 10:44 PM
Transport

Volvo parent to bring car-sharing subscription service to Europe

[BEIJING] China's Zhejiang Geely is expanding its reach in Europe's auto market by launching its upmarket Lynk...

Sep 30, 2020 10:36 PM
Banking & Finance

Chinese regulators establish countercyclical capital buffer mechanism

[HONG KONG] China's central bank and the country's banking and insurance regulator said they would establish a...

Sep 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

[PARIS] France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by...

Sep 30, 2020 09:52 PM
Technology

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram...

Sep 30, 2020 09:49 PM
Transport

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

[PARIS] The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.