Indonesia central bank to buy "sizeable amount" of government bonds from market: official

Indonesia's central bank will buy a "sizeable amount" of government bonds from the market to help stabilise the rupiah, Nanang Hendarsah, head of monetary management at Bank Indonesia, told Reuters on Friday.

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will buy a "sizeable amount" of government bonds from the market to help stabilise the rupiah, Nanang Hendarsah, head of monetary management at Bank Indonesia, told Reuters on Friday.

The rupiah was trading at 14,235 per dollar early on Friday, little changed, after two days of losses as concern over global growth hit emerging markets' currencies.

The yield on Indonesia's 10-year government bond was at 7.683 per cent, its highest in a week.

REUTERS