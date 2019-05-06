You are here

Indonesia intervened to defend rupiah - official

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 4:52 PM

doc758b06wkvgo1fbl3j2nx_doc71yn36lnhvk1h71n6fpv.jpg
Indonesia's central bank has intervened in spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets, to defend the rupiah against the dollar, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management Nanang Hendarsah said on Monday.
[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank has intervened in spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward and bond markets, to defend the rupiah against the dollar, Bank Indonesia's head of monetary management Nanang Hendarsah said on Monday.

The rupiah weakened to as much as 14,330 per dollar earlier on Monday amid fresh tensions over US-China trade. It traded at 14,320 by 0804 GMT, 0.5 per cent lower than the previous session.

Indonesia's first-quarter GDP data announced on Monday was lower than market expectations, Mr Hendarsah said, but added that a reading above 5 per cent was "pretty solid".

