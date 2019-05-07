You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia to cap foreign ownership in electronic trading platforms

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 9:40 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia will limit foreign ownership of providers of electronic trading platforms for foreign exchange and money markets, a central bank official said on Tuesday, as part of its broader plans to improve market management.

The new rules, which come into effect on Oct 31, set a maximum foreign ownership of 49 per cent in any company that provides electronic trading platforms for such markets, said Agusman, executive director of financial market deepening at Bank Indonesia (BI).

The company must operate in the form of a limited liability entity, maintaining a minimum equity of 10 billion rupiah (S$952,911), he told a news briefing.

A minimum paid-up capital of 30 billion rupiah is also required upon establishment of the company, added Agusman, who uses one name.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For existing trading platform providers, BI will allow a three-year transition period to comply, he said.

These providers must have a safe and reliable infrastructure, operate with good governance and comply with other rules regarding safety of transaction data.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, owns a 45 per cent stake in Refinitiv, which is among several providers of electronic trading platforms in Indonesia. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UBS adds senior hires in China after taking 51% stake

Virtual banks cannot play one-size-fits-all in Singapore: OCBC CEO

World's largest brewer AB InBev confirms it is looking at partial listing of Asian business

Japanese government bonds gain as renewed trade worries stoke demand for safe-haven debt

Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5%, signals rate cut

Armed robbery of Johannesburg bankers spurs security-guard boom

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

doc758tz08eoxg12b4uwdg5_doc725au8tvvvtiy8cjchk.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA seeks public feedback on 5G network rollout

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening