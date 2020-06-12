You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia may join loan programme for troubled banks

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 6:51 PM

[JAKARTA] Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia's largest bank by market value, may join a government programme to lend to troubled banks to improve their liquidity, its president director told Reuters.

Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) and finance ministry this week said big banks that are healthy can apply to lend to banks facing a cash crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic, using funds provided by the government.

It is the first scheme in Indonesia to include commercial banks. In past crises, the central bank has provided short-term liquidity support.

Banks can provide liquidity using a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with the interest rate capped at a level that the government will set, plus 300 basis points.

"If there is a bank that needs liquidity and there is no rumour swirling around, we can help," BCA president director Jahja Setiaatmadja said in a text message, when asked about participating.

SEE ALSO

Coastal Oil ex-employees charged with cheating Singapore, HK banks of over US$340m

"We're still studying the use of SPV," he said.

BCA's end-March capital adequacy ratio was 22.5 per cent, above minimum requirements under global capital rules, known as Basel III. BCA's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was at 1.6 per cent. Its first-quarter net income was up 8.6 per cent to 6.60 trillion rupiah (S$649.1 million).

Other banks with strong capital positions may be interested in participating due to the spread, said Wawan Hendrayana, analyst at investment research firm Infovesta Utama, referring to the 300 basis points spread on offer.

Last month, officials said the programme would be funded in part using low-yielding bonds the government sells directly to the central bank.

Bank Indonesia and the finance ministry were still finalising details, Governor Perry Warjiyo said last week.

State-controlled Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's second-biggest lender by assets, was more cautious.

"In principle, if we're appointed by the government, we will do it," corporate secretary Rully Setiawan told Reuters.

"This is being discussed at a higher level, including with the state-owned enterprises ministry," he said.

Mandiri's capital adequacy ratio was 17.67 per cent in its first-quarter report, with an NPL ratio at 2.36 per cent. Net income was up 9.4 per cent to 7.90 trillion rupiah.

As of May 26, banks had restructured 517.20 trillion rupiah of loans for more than five million debtors, OJK data showed. The banking industry's average capital adequacy ratio level in April was 22.13 per cent, well above minimum Basel III requirements, while NPL ratios were 2.89 per cent.

There are some signs of stress however. Bank Bukopin said this week it had negative cashflow due to a drop in overall savings.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Hedge fund group says don't write off Hong Kong as finance hub

OCBC's private banking unit targets bigger slice of booming family offices business

Fincy receives US$11m injection from parent GBCI Ventures

Coastal Oil ex-employees charged with cheating Singapore, HK banks of over US$340m

Goldman Sachs is said to try to avoid pleading guilty in 1MDB scandal

Saudi wealth fund 'shopping spree' belies economic pain

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam bags S$32.5m in new contracts amid 'gloomy backdrop'

CATALIST-LISTED building-solutions firm ISOTeam on Friday said it has secured S$32.5 million in new projects,...

Jun 12, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 12, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

STI 0.72% lower for the day, 2.43% down for the week

AS CONCERNS mount over a second wave of the virus and a slow economic recovery in the United States, stock markets...

Jun 12, 2020 05:31 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.23...

Jun 12, 2020 05:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics firm wins government contract for contact-tracing devices

[SINGAPORE] PCI, a Singapore electronics firm backed by Platinum Equity, has won a government contract to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.