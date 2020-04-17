You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Indonesia's central bank may start buying new government bonds in two weeks: report

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 5:04 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank will be prepared to buy government bonds in the primary market in two weeks, governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Friday, but reiterated that Bank Indonesia (BI) will buy bonds only as a last resort.

BI and the government is currently smoothing out the technicalities for the policy, announced earlier this month, as the government braces for higher fiscal deficit amid spending expansion for coronavirus response.

Mr Warjiyo said the central bank will only be allowed to buy 25 per cent of the targeted amount in each auction. The finance ministry will hold weekly auctions for rupiah debt sales. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

StanChart donates S$1m to support Singapore's needy students, social service agencies

Investment scheme, S$20,000 grant to support Asean fintechs during pandemic

Minimise visits to banks, insurers during 'circuit-breaker' period: MAS

China urges World Bank to suspend debt payments for poorest countries

China-backed AIIB to double funds under coronavirus crisis facility to $10b

P2P lender Validus sees 50-75% spike in applications for unsecured SME loans

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 04:53 PM
Transport

LTA awards S$639.5m contract for train testing centre to S Korea's GS Engineering

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a S$639.5 million contract for the design and construction of an...

Apr 17, 2020 04:43 PM
Transport

Changi Airport sees more than 70% drop in passengers during March

[SINGAPORE] Changi Airport reported a drop of 70.7 per cent in passenger numbers in March 2020, compared with the...

Apr 17, 2020 04:23 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end higher on China GDP data

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Friday after official data in China showed the coronavirus pandemic...

Apr 17, 2020 04:20 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart donates S$1m to support Singapore's needy students, social service agencies

Apr 17, 2020 04:09 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end higher amid optimism over US plans to reopen economy

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed more than 3 per cent higher on Friday, its sharpest gain in over a week, as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.