You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ING Q4 pre-tax profit hit by regulatory costs

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Amsterdam

ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, reported a fourth-quarter pre-tax profit of 1.34 billion euros (S$2 billion) on Thursday, slightly below analysts' estimates as regulatory costs rose.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast an average of 1.61 billion euros in underlying pre-tax profit for the three months ended Dec 31, compared with 1.69 billion euros a year earlier.

"Pricing discipline and growth helped counter the pressure of negative interest rates," said CEO Ralph Hamers.

The company's net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, rose by three basis points to 1.57 per cent from a quarter earlier, thanks to improved lending margins and better return on funds stored at the European Central Bank.

SEE ALSO

Australia's CBA, big offshore banks grow home lending business

However "we recorded a 4.5 per cent rise in underlying expenses for 2019, which includes a marked increase in regulatory costs, as well as costs related to our KYC (know your customer) enhancement programme", Mr Hamers said on a media call, adding that most of those costs will be recurring.

ING has spent heavily on staff and systems to detect money laundering among customers, after being fined US$900 million in 2018 by prosecutors in 2018. The cost increase hurt ING cost-income ratio, which rose to 56.6 per cent for the full year from 54.8 per cent in 2018.

Provisions for bad loans also increased in the quarter, due in part to what ING said was a single provision for a fraud case in Asia. Loan provisions rose to 303 million euros from 266 million euros a year ago, which ING said was still lower than a through-the-cycle average.

The bank said that it continued to win new customers throughout the year.

Customer deposits increased by 3.8 billion euros to 555.8 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by a strong influx from Germany. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China's US$1.5 trillion pile of bad debt lures foreign funds

Temasek leads new round of funding for French veterinary pharma firm

Bernard Madoff is dying, seeks early release from prison, says lawyer

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

Yuan jumps to 2-week high as Beijing cuts tariffs on some US goods

US, Singapore support cross-border data transfer by financial services firms

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Music

Morrison Magic

Feb 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Arts

Double Trouble

Feb 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Movies

Earnestly Yours

Feb 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Music

Pitch Perfect

No musical instruments, no computers, just pure vocal magic. That’s the appeal of Pentatonix, one of the world’s...

Feb 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Wellness

Looking Good

The next time you buy something from L’occitane, take a closer look at its packaging. Since 1997, product names have...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly