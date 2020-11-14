You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

ING sells part of Payvision, cutting links with Pornhub

Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 11:36 AM

nz_ing_141164.jpg
ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it had sold part of its Payvision payments business, including cutting ties with online pornography and gambling customers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[AMSTERDAM] ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it had sold part of its Payvision payments business, including cutting ties with online pornography and gambling customers.

The sale, which took place in September, was earlier reported by Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

ING spokesperson Daan Wentholt said the section of Payvision's business was sold for one euro (S$1.59) to one of the payment company's founders, who left Payvision in April.

Mr Wentholt did not disclose the size of the business sold, but said it was the part that dealt with adult website Pornhub among other customers.

"Although there is no legal objection to the adult and gambling segments, ING applies its own policy," the bank said in a statement on its website.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Wentholt said ING wrote off 188 million euros (S$299.9 million) in goodwill on Payvision in the second quarter of 2020, but added that was part of wider coronavirus impairment testing and not related to Payvision's performance.

"We see it as a valuable addition to our business," he said, while adding Payvision was currently not as profitable as it was in 2018, due largely to the loss of the high-margin customers.

ING bought Payvision for 360 million euros in March 2018 to compete with the likes of Adyen and the now-insolvent Wirecard of Germany.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 11:50 AM
Technology

SpaceX launch of astronaut crew on first 'operational' mission delayed by weather

[WASHINGTON] Nasa and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX announced on Friday a 24-hour weather...

Nov 14, 2020 11:44 AM
Technology

Qualcomm gets US permission to sell 4G chips to Huawei, in exception to ban

[SHANGHAI] Qualcomm on Friday received a licence from the US government to sell 4G mobile phone chips to China's...

Nov 14, 2020 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 strikes historic debt pact to help poorer states hit by Covid-19

[PARIS] G-20 countries have agreed for the first time on a common framework for restructuring government debt, in...

Nov 14, 2020 10:37 AM
Transport

General Motors recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs for fire risks

[DETROIT] General Motors (GM) said on Friday it was recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk...

Nov 14, 2020 10:14 AM
Government & Economy

Janet Yellen under consideration by Joe Biden's team for US Treasury chief

[WASHINGTON] Former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is under consideration to be President-elect Joe Biden's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

From condo flippers to homebuyers: Are buying patterns shifting for foreigners in Singapore's real estate?

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

GrabPay users file police reports over unauthorised payments to Qoo10 and Razer

Car dealers adjust prices ahead of 2021 VES rebates

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for