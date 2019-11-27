Institutions get access to infrastructure debt financing in Asia with Clifford Capital, AIIB platform

TEMASEK-BACKED Clifford Capital and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Wednesday announced the establishment of Bayfront Infrastructure Management (BIM), a platform designed to mobilise a new pool of institutional capital for infrastructure debt in Asia.

This comes about a year after Clifford Capital successfully priced Asia's first infrastructure project finance securitisation through Bayfront Infrastructure Capital (BIC), with an issue size of US$458 million.

Clifford Capital said that with BIC progressing to a new phase, all future issuances in relation to the take-out facility will now be undertaken by BIM. Clifford Capital and AIIB will be taking a 70 per cent and 30 per cent equity stake in BIM respectively.

Specifically, BIM is expected to be capitalised at US$1.98 billion, comprising US$180 million in equity and US$1.8 billion in debt issuance capacity. AIIB will invest US$54 million, representing 30 per cent of BIM’s equity capital, with the remaining US$126 million contributed by a new holding company to be established by Clifford Capital.

Clifford Capital added that BIM’s objective remains the same - to address the infrastructure financing gap in the Asia-Pacific region. This will be achieved by facilitating the movement of private institutional capital into the infrastructure financing market. It will unlock capital for infrastructure financing by facilitating the recycling of capital and liquidity by banks, which have traditionally been the largest lenders in this sector, it said.

BIM will acquire mostly brownfield project and infrastructure loans from financial institutions, store and manage them, with the objective of distributing securitised notes to institutional investors in the public markets.

BIM will also sponsor, structure and manage these distribution issuances, as well as invest in the equity tranches or vertical slices of its securitisation issuances in order to align their interest with investors.

The platform will benefit existing bank lenders as it relieves their capital constraints by purchasing their on-balance-sheet exposures. It also gives global institutional investors unique access to a diversified project and infrastructure loan portfolio through a new investable asset class that is made more accessible.

Debt instruments issued by BIM to acquire and warehouse loans from banks are expected to benefit from a guarantee provided by the Singapore government which will not cover the securitised products that BIM will structure and distribute to investors.

Premod Thomas, CEO-designate of BIM, said: “Leveraging the success of BIC, we are now committed to developing BIM as a long-term sustainable platform to encourage institutional investor participation in the fast-growing infrastructure funding needs in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.”

D J Pandian, vice-president and chief investment officer at AIIB, said the bank's investment in BIM is closely aligned with its own objectives of developing Asian infrastructure as an asset class and supporting private capital mobilisation. "Through robust environmental, social and governance criteria, the platform provides institutional investors with a unique opportunity to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Asia.”

Gillian Tan, executive director and head of financial markets development at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, added that the platform dovetails with Singapore's ambition to become a full-service Asia infrastructure financing hub. "This first-of-its-kind platform demonstrates how infrastructure can be developed as a mainstream, investible asset class for mobilising institutional capital.”

The equity commitments for the remaining US$126 million portion and the proposed government guarantee are subject to the execution of final documentation.

BIM is expected to be operational from the first quarter of 2020.